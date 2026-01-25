Abhishek Sharma smashed the second-fastest T20I fifty for an Indian in 14 balls. His 68 off 20 helped India chase 154 in 10 overs against New Zealand, winning the match by eight wickets and sealing the five-match T20I series 3-0.

Sharma's Record-Breaking Fifty

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma entered the record books, smashing the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in the T20I. He achieved this feat against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday. Sharma slammed his fifty in just 14 deliveries.

Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty, smashing 50 in just 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. This iconic innings included six sixes off Stuart Broad, making it one of the most memorable moments in cricket history.

Surpassing Milestones

With this fifty, Sharma also surpassed Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to reach 50 runs in 25 or fewer balls in T20Is. Sharma has smashed nine T20I fifties in 25 balls or less, surpassing Yadav's eight such knocks. This incredible feat showcases Sharma's aggressive batting style and ability to dominate opposition bowlers.

With this fifty, Sharma also completed 1200 runs in T20I. He reached this feat in just 36 innings. Sharma made an outstanding 68 runs in just 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340.

India Seals Series with Dominant Win

Abhishek Sharma's fifty, paired with Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 57 off 26 balls, propelled India to a convincing eight-wicket win, chasing down 154 runs in just 10 overs. With this victory, India also took the five-match T20I series, winning all three T20Is.

The cheapest over that New Zealand bowled in the innings was 11, which happened twice. After Sanju Samson went first ball of the innings, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Suryakumar Yadav were ruthless. One of the most crushing wins this Indian outfit has registered against a top-quality outfit.

Brief score: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) Vs India India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 57*) (ANI)