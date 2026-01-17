Former coach praises Abhishek Sharma's fearless T20 approach. Washington Sundar is ruled out of the NZ T20I series due to a side strain, with Ravi Bishnoi named as his replacement. Shreyas Iyer also joins the squad for the first three matches.

Former coach praises Abhishek Sharma's 'fearless' T20 cricket

Former Indian batting coach has heaped praise on the current World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma for his fearless and aggressive brand of cricket in the shortest format. Jiostar expert Bangar highlighted that Abhishek's fearless approach defines the way this Indian team wants to play in the T20 format.

"Abhishek Sharma defines the way this Indian team wants to play in the T20 format. A fearless and aggressive brand of cricket is only possible with a player like Abhishek Sharma," Bangar said on JioHotstar. The 25-year-old Abhishek made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024. Since then, the stylish left-handed batter has smashed 1115 runs in 33 matches at an astounding strike rate of 188.02. The Indian opener has two-centuries and six half-centuries to his name.

Washington Sundar ruled out; Bishnoi, Iyer named as replacements

Meanwhile, Indian All-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 21. The development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 16.

Earlier, Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset of discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and advised rest for a few days, after which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury.

The Men's Selection Committee of BCCI has named star leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as Washington Sundar's replacement for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Additionally, the Men's Selection Committee has added ace batter Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma.

India's updated T20I squad

India's updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)