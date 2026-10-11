Abhishek Sharma's explosive half-century (69 off 30) and a century stand with Ishan Kishan (37) propelled India to 223/9. However, a dramatic middle-order collapse from 115/1 to 135/5 prevented India from reaching a potentially higher total.

A blistering half-century from Abhishek Sharma and his century stand with Ishan Kishan helped India reach 223 in 20 overs in the third T20I against West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

India was racing towards a massive total at one point, but collapsed from 115/1 to 135/5. India did manage to get a few partnerships going, but a few unfortunate run-outs and wickets left India short of what could have been a 250-run-plus total.

Early Jolt and Powerplay Onslaught

Put to bat first by West Indies, India was confined to taking singles for the first two overs, with the pressure on West Indies and Shamar Joseph, the wicket of Sanju Samson (three in six balls), with India at 7/1 in 1.4 overs.

In the next over, Abhishek broke the shackles, depositing Roston for two sixes and a four, while Ishan Kishan greeted Keemo Paul with a four over deep midwicket and ended the over with another four over mid-off.

Abhishek, who became the sixth player to join India's 2,000-run T20I club, made an absolute feast out of Shamar Springer, ending the fifth over with 4,4 and a 6. India touched the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs.

The left-handed batters continued their dominance against Shamar in the final over of the powerplay, getting 21 more runs, with two fours and a six by Abhishek and a four from Ishan. Abhishek reached his half-century in 18 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. India was 87/1 in six overs.

Dramatic Middle-Order Collapse

Abhishek and Ishan continued the onslaught on Keemo, getting a four each in the seventh over. India crossed the 100-run mark in 7.2 overs.

However, it was Roston who ended the 108-run stand, getting Ishan stumped for 18-ball 37, with six fours and a six. India was 115/2 in 8.2 overs.

In the same over, he also managed to get the Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer with a deceptive slower delivery for just one, leaving India at 117/3 in 8.5 overs.

The game continued to turn in WI's favour as Springer produced a top-edge off Abhishek's bat, getting him for 69 in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes. India was 124/4 in 9.5 overs.

India's downslide continued as Gudakesh Motie got Naman Dhir for a five-ball 10, with India at 135/5 in 10.5 overs.

Late Flourish and Run-Out Woes

The 13th over by Shamar Joseph started swinging the momentum back for India, with both Tilak Verma and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting two fours each and India reaching the 150-run mark in 12.3 overs.

However, the budding partnership between the duo was ended by Keemo, with Nitish handing a catch to skipper Shai Hope for 21 in 14 balls, with three fours. India was 169/6 in 14.2 overs.

Axar Patel resumed the rebuilding alongside Tilak, with the duo taking India to 190s, but a horrible run-out of Tilak Verma for 28 off 16 balls ended the effort, with India at 194/7 in 16.4 overs. India reached the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs.

Another run out ended Axar's knock at 20 in 14 balls, with Arshdeep Singh's poor call for a run contributing to a wicket. India was 202/8 in 18.1 overs.

Springer continued India's downfall, getting Arshdeep for a cameo off 11 runs, with India reduced to 210/9 in 19 overs.

In the final over, Prince Yadav decided to unleash some innovation, including a remarkable scoop for four, getting three boundaries in four overs, taking India past the 220-mark. India managed 223 on the board, with Mayank Yadav (0*) cleaned up by a scorching yorker from Shamar Joseph.

Roston (2/38), Shamar (2/54) and Springer (2/50) were among the top wicket-takers for India. (ANI)