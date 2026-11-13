East Bengal FC opened their IWL 2026-27 campaign with a 1-0 win against Gokulam Kerala FC at Kalyani Stadium. Fazila Ikwaput scored the decisive goal in stoppage time, securing three points for the hosts in a hard-fought match.

East Bengal FC Secures Dramatic Victory Over Gokulam Kerala FC in IWL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): East Bengal FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026-27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Fazila Ikwaput struck in second-half stoppage time to hand the hosts all three points, according to a press release from IWL.

East Bengal FC started brightly, enjoying the greater share of possession and creating several promising opportunities. Sulanjana Raul impressed with her footwork and attacking intent, while Gokulam Kerala FC remained organised defensively. Fazila created an opportunity in the 20th minute, setting up Hemam Shilky Devi, whose effort went over the crossbar. Six minutes later, Shilky Devi played Resty Nanziri through on goal, but goalkeeper Shreya Hooda produced an important save, as both the teams went into the half-time break at 0-0.

Gokulam Kerala FC began the second half positively, with Shilji Shaji sending an effort wide, while Vanessa Mbinho Chikupila threatened down the flank. East Bengal FC responded with sustained pressure as Naorem Priyangka Devi struck the post with a header following Loitongbam Ashalata Devi's corner. Fazila also went close with an attempted chip, while Hooda produced a brilliant point-blank save to deny Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu. The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time when Rimpa Haldar played Fazila through on goal, and the forward finished past Hooda to seal a dramatic victory. The IWL action continues on Saturday, November 14, with Kickstart FC Karnataka facing Sethu Madurai at the Kalyani Stadium. (ANI)