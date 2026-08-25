ETPL co-founder Abhishek Bachchan said building credibility was a key priority for the league. The involvement of cricket legends like Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, and Faf du Plessis reinforces its long-term vision beyond a short-term venture.

European T20 Premier League (ETPL) co-founder and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan said building credibility was a key priority behind the franchise-based league, with the involvement of cricket legends such as Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, Faf du Plessis and Jonty Rhodes reinforcing its long-term vision. The inaugural edition of the six-team ETPL, featuring franchises from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, will be held from August 26 to September 20 across two venues.

Building Credibility with Cricket Legends

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Abhishek said he wanted ETPL to be associated with credibility from the outset and saw the participation of established names as an important validation of the league's potential. "I was very, very clear of when we started this with my partners that I wanted ETPL to stand for credibility. And I thought that is very important in a modern-day T20 league. When you get the great Steve Waugh to come back into active cricket after 25 years, it means you're doing something right," Abhishek said.

He recalled that Australian legend Waugh was the first major name to back the project, agreeing to join within 48 hours of their meeting. "I will forever be indebted to Waugh. He was the first person who believed in us and signed on within 48 hours of us meeting him. And that gave me the confidence to say, okay, if Steve Waugh, who is so selective about how he associates himself and hasn't actively been involved in cricket for 25 years, has decided, 'Okay, I see potential in this, and I'm going to go ahead with this'," he said.

Focus on Long-Term Ecosystem and Grassroots

Abhishek said the decision of other prominent former and current players to associate with ETPL also reflected their belief that the league was being built as a long-term cricket ecosystem rather than a short-term venture. "Then to get somebody like Rahul, Faf, a personal hero of mine, Jonty, you know, Matthew Hayden, Glenn Maxwell. These guys come on board when they see that this is not a flash in the pan," the 50-year-old actor said.

Abhishek added that several of the stakeholders were keen to contribute beyond the league itself by supporting grassroots development and helping create a pathway for emerging cricketers. "They're not here just for an overnight thing. It's that they're here for the long run; they want to make a difference, they want to start grassroots programs, they want to see cricketers come out of this system," Abhishek said.

"They really believe in the ecosystem. They believe in infrastructure and helping this place grow. And I can't ask for better owners than we already have. I think we're very, very lucky," he added.

Hopes for the Inaugural Edition and Beyond

With the inaugural ETPL season set to begin on Wednesday, Abhishek also said he does not want the first edition to remain the benchmark for the tournament's future. "After season two, I sincerely hope they don't remember the inaugural season, because that would mean the subsequent seasons are not special enough. I'd want the last season to be the most exciting and them to say, 'Oh, this was better than the first season'," he said.

Abhishek described the launch of the league as an emotional moment after months of work by the organisers to bring franchise-based T20 cricket to Europe. "The team has worked really, really hard on bringing T20 cricket and a franchise tournament to Europe. We have literally worked day and night to be here. And I'm so proud of everyone that has helped us and associated with us," he said.

He said he hopes the inaugural edition is remembered not only for being a new tournament but also for the quality and competitiveness it brings to European cricket. "I hope that the people remember the inaugural season as a very competitive, exciting new league they want to watch out for. But more importantly, they want to support," Abhishek concluded.

Tournament Format and Star-Studded Lineup

The tournament will begin at Voorburg Cricket Club in the Netherlands before moving to Malahide Cricket Club in Ireland from September 9. The top-ranked team will secure a direct berth in the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will contest the qualifier on September 19. The final is scheduled for September 20 at Malahide.

The inaugural season will feature several prominent international names, including former India captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Australia's Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, South Africa's Faf du Plessis and David Miller, New Zealand's Trent Boult and England's Liam Livingstone are also set to take part. (ANI)