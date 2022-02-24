  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bindra, Gopichand to conduct talk session "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values"

    Abhinav Bindra and Pullela Gopichand are two of the sporting legends of India. They will conduct a talk show on Saturday named "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models | Values".

    Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand to conduct talk session Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 1:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    When it comes to some of the sporting legends of India, there are a lot of names that come to one's mind. Meanwhile, Abhinav Bindra happens to be one such legend, along with Pullela Gopichand. In the meantime, both these legends are all set to meet in a talk session on Saturday, called "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models | Values".

    On Thursday, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation tweeted on the session. It read, "Two of India's greatest come together! 🔥Join @Abhinav_Bindra and Pullela Gopichand as they meet for a fireside chat on "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models | Values". The registrations for the same are also open for fans to attend, as the session would be interactive.

    ALSO READ: Shooter Konica Layak suicide - Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness

    Bindra happens to be one of the shooting legends of India. He won the gold medal during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and became the first-ever Indian to win Olympic gold. On the other hand, Gopichand is currently one of the top badminton coaches of India, having mentored world champions like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: What did Ralf Rangnick tell Anthony Elanga before Manchester United drew Atletico Madrid 1-1?-ayh

    Champions League: What did Rangnick tell Elanga before Man United drew Atletico 1-1?

    Russia Ukraine crisis Chelsea billionaire owner and key enablers of Putin regime Roman Abramovich barred from living in Britain

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Chelsea's Roman Abramovich barred from living in Britain?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports

    tennis Mexican Open Novak Djokovic Andy Murray condemn Alexander Zverev for smashing umpire's chair

    Mexican Open: Djokovic, Murray condemn Zverev for smashing umpire's chair

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, weather, pitch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Russia seized control of 2 villages in east; 7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, claims Ukraine-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Russia Ukraine war 2 towns in Ukraine s Luhansk in control claim Russia backed separatists gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: 2 towns in Ukraine's Luhansk in control, claim Russia-backed separatists

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion sparks reactions

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Russia Ukraine war Govt sources say focus on safety of Indians

    Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon