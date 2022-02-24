Bindra, Gopichand to conduct talk session "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values"

Abhinav Bindra and Pullela Gopichand are two of the sporting legends of India. They will conduct a talk show on Saturday named "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models | Values".

When it comes to some of the sporting legends of India, there are a lot of names that come to one's mind. Meanwhile, Abhinav Bindra happens to be one such legend, along with Pullela Gopichand. In the meantime, both these legends are all set to meet in a talk session on Saturday, called "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models | Values".

On Thursday, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation tweeted on the session. It read, "Two of India's greatest come together! 🔥Join @Abhinav_Bindra and Pullela Gopichand as they meet for a fireside chat on "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models | Values". The registrations for the same are also open for fans to attend, as the session would be interactive.

Bindra happens to be one of the shooting legends of India. He won the gold medal during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and became the first-ever Indian to win Olympic gold. On the other hand, Gopichand is currently one of the top badminton coaches of India, having mentored world champions like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.