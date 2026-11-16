Former India captain Rohit Sharma managed just 30 runs in four innings against New Zealand, averaging 7.5. It was his worst-ever ODI series as an opener, raising concerns over his form ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former Team India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing in the recently concluded five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue clinched the series 3-1 following a 22-run victory over the hosts in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15.

After winning the first two matches under Shubman Gill’s leadership, Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy duties for the remaining fixtures after Gill was rested ahead of the Test series, guiding the visitors to a series-clinching victory in the final game. After suffering a 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI, India bounced back to defend a modest total of 209 in the series decider,

However, despite the collective triumph, Rohit Sharma’s form has become a major talking point, as the veteran opener failed to live up to the expectations of his illustrious reputation as one of world cricket's most dominant fixtures at the top of the order.

Also Read: India Clinches ODI Series in New Zealand After Thrilling Final Win

30 Runs In 4 Innings: Rohit’s Worst-Ever Outing as Opener in ODIs

Rohit Sharma entered the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand off an impressive home series against West Indies, where he scored 225 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 75.

However, the veteran opener, who retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, found the seaming pitches and hostile new-ball spells in New Zealand a bridge too far. Rohit Sharma registered scores of 0, 23, 0, and 7, scoring just 30 runs at an average of 7.5 in four innings.

This was the former India captain's worst-ever ODI series as an opener, with an average of 7.5. Last time, Rohit Sharma endured his worst outing in an ODI series across all batting positions during his 2010 tour of Sri Lanka, where he managed just 20 runs in four innings at an average of 5.00 during the 2010 Sri Lanka Tri-Series, which also featured New Zealand.

During the 2010-11 ODI series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma scored just 49 runs in five innings at an average of 9.80, with his highest score being 23. He endured a difficult series with scores of 11, 9, 23, 1, and 5.

However, the veteran opener’s performance in the ODI series against New Zealand marked his second-lowest average in a bilateral ODI series featuring at least four innings. The veteran opener struggled to make an impact in any of India’s four ODI innings against the Kiwis.

A Roadblock for Rohit Sharma to the ODI World Cup 2027?

Following his retirement from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma has been solely focusing on ODI cricket with an aim of extending his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since his Test retirement, Rohit Sharma has featured in every ODI series, including away tours of Australia, England, and New Zealand, and the home series against South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and West Indies, where he largely delivered crucial starts. However, Rohit’s performance in the ODI series against New Zealand has come under scrutiny regarding his ODI future.

The veteran opener expressed his desire to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and remain a vital cog in India’s white-ball setup, but tours like this underline the mounting challenges facing ageing veterans in international cricket. While the marquee event is still months away, Rohit’s form has been under intense scrutiny.

With a young opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been out of India’s ODI setup. Despite performing well in limited opportunities, including scoring two centuries in his last three ODI appearances, his continued absence from the 50-over format raises questions about India's long-term opening combination ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

As the BCCI selectors continue to accommodate Rohit Sharma as an opener, the team management will face increasing pressure to reassess its opening combination ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Praises Fearless Mohammed Siraj After ODI Series Win