Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

NBA All-star tournament is where the best of the best play together. However, this time there have been some questionable picks in terms of current form.

Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

The 2025 NBA All-Star tournament is about to kick off from next week and fans have mixed reactions to the current roster. Recently, the ‘star’ players from the NBA were drafted by TNT experts to participate in the tournament. However, some underperforming names made it while some deserving ones missed out. Here's a look at the underperforming ones.

#3 James Harden

James Harden has largely been a hit-and-miss this season. His numbers are 21.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 39.9/35.2/88.8 shooting splits in 44 games so far. Though, the numbers are not very bad but we are here talking about all stars.

Kyrie Irving who has had much better stats and overall impact was snubbed. Moreover, in adversity that Dallas Mavericks have been in this season, Irving continued his fine form. In such a comparative aspect was James Harden's selection justified?

#2 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has also continued his fine form with stats of 18.2 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. His selection was based on the position of more of a defender. Defenders with better stats were snubbed which questions the selection panel's decision-making.

Also Read: Three key reasons why the Boston Celtics might fail to defend their NBA title this season

#1 Steph Curry

Steph Curry has had a largely underwhelming NBA season. He started it with clutch performances but soon got under the weight of average performances. His shooting percentages have taken a massive hit and his expertise on threes has also visibly gone down.

In such a case, did Steph Curry deserve to be there in the midst of the best set of players this season? While the answer to the question isn't as simple as it may sound because Curry has established himself as an all-time great of the game. But for this season, there are better players, shooters, and point guards sitting out who have superior numbers and form in comparison to the Baby-Faced Assassin.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 Reasons why Royal Rumble 2025 was a disappointment for fans

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: 5 reasons why it was a disappointment for fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Sam Konstas aims to become Australia's next all-format star, recalls impersonating English icons snt

Sam Konstas aims to become Australia's next all-format star, recalls impersonating English icons

Pat Cummins, wife Becky blessed with baby girl, name her Edi; reveal picture on social media snt

Pat Cummins, wife Becky blessed with baby girl, name her Edi; reveal picture on social media

SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Carey becomes 2nd Australian player to score century in Asia, joins Gilchrist snt

SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Carey becomes 2nd Australian player to score century in Asia, joins Gilchrist

Recent Stories

Jammu Kashmir 40 50 shops affected after fire breaks out at a market in Sonamarg; WATCH dramatic videos snt

J&K: 40-50 shops affected after fire breaks out at a market in Sonamarg; WATCH dramatic videos

5 best self-improvement books that will change your life MEG

5 best self-improvement books that will change your life

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: "He's got enough problems with his wife" snt

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry, says 'he's got enough problems with his wife'

Spiti Valley to Gokarna-10 Top Underrated Indian Destinations to Explore RBA

Spiti Valley to Gokarna-10 Top Underrated Indian Destinations to Explore

Before You Say "Yes": 5 Crucial Factors to Consider MEG

Before You Say "Yes": 5 Crucial Factors to Consider

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon