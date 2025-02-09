Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

NBA All-star tournament is where the best of the best play together. However, this time there have been some questionable picks in terms of current form.

The 2025 NBA All-Star tournament is about to kick off from next week and fans have mixed reactions to the current roster. Recently, the ‘star’ players from the NBA were drafted by TNT experts to participate in the tournament. However, some underperforming names made it while some deserving ones missed out. Here's a look at the underperforming ones.

#3 James Harden

James Harden has largely been a hit-and-miss this season. His numbers are 21.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 39.9/35.2/88.8 shooting splits in 44 games so far. Though, the numbers are not very bad but we are here talking about all stars.

Kyrie Irving who has had much better stats and overall impact was snubbed. Moreover, in adversity that Dallas Mavericks have been in this season, Irving continued his fine form. In such a comparative aspect was James Harden's selection justified?

#2 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has also continued his fine form with stats of 18.2 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. His selection was based on the position of more of a defender. Defenders with better stats were snubbed which questions the selection panel's decision-making.

#1 Steph Curry

Steph Curry has had a largely underwhelming NBA season. He started it with clutch performances but soon got under the weight of average performances. His shooting percentages have taken a massive hit and his expertise on threes has also visibly gone down.

In such a case, did Steph Curry deserve to be there in the midst of the best set of players this season? While the answer to the question isn't as simple as it may sound because Curry has established himself as an all-time great of the game. But for this season, there are better players, shooters, and point guards sitting out who have superior numbers and form in comparison to the Baby-Faced Assassin.

