13-year-old cricket prodigy Swara Jadhav of SoBo Mumbai Falcons won the Purple Cap in the T20 Mumbai Women's League. The youngest player in the tournament, she was the joint leading wicket-taker, helping her team clinch the title.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons' 13-year-old cricket sensation Swara Jadhav capped off a breakthrough campaign by winning the Purple Cap in the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League. Having entered the tournament as its youngest signed player, Swara finished as the joint leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets and played a key role in the Falcons' title-winning campaign.

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In a remarkable achievement for one of the youngest players in the competition, Swara matched the wicket tally of India international and SoBo Mumbai Falcons captain Sayali Satghare. The youngster flourished in a high-performance environment that empowered emerging talent to perform alongside experienced players like Sayali, with the Falcons' balanced blend of youth, leadership and team-first cricket proving instrumental in their run to the title.

'Sayali has been a very supportive captain'

Swara Jadhav, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, said "Sayali has been a very supportive captain, both on and off the field. She's always encouraging me, keeping me grounded and guiding me on how to approach my bowling in different situations. There can be a lot of noise around you during a match, whether it's the crowd, the music or everything happening around the ground, but she always reminds me to stay focused on my game and trust my skills. I never felt any pressure during the tournament because my focus was only on contributing to the team and doing what I have been practicing. Winning the Purple Cap and helping SoBo Mumbai Falcons win the title is a very special moment for me. I would like to thank the franchise for believing in me, my parents for their constant support and sacrifices, my coaches and teachers for guiding me every step of the way, and my teammates for making this an unforgettable experience."

A Campaign of Remarkable Consistency

Swara's campaign was built on remarkable consistency, finishing with an economy rate of 4.49 while regularly providing breakthroughs at crucial moments. She opened the tournament with figures of 1/19 against Thane Sky Risers before producing a match-winning spell of 3/19 against Akash Tigers MWS. The youngster followed it up with 2/12 against Akash Tigers MWS and 2/22 against Thane Sky Risers, steadily climbing the wicket-taking charts. She then delivered another crucial spell of 2/14 in the final against Akash Tigers MWS, helping SoBo Mumbai Falcons secure a 25-run victory and clinch the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League title.

Mumbai Falcons' Vision for Nurturing Talent

Ameet Gadhoke, Managing Director, Mumbai Falcons, said, "One of the core pillars of the Mumbai Falcons vision is to identify, mentor and provide a platform for young talent to deliver world-class, tournament-winning performances. Our belief in Swara, just as with every member of this squad, comes from that conviction. Throughout the WT20 Mumbai tournament, the girls have consistently showcased exceptional skill, strategy and team spirit, and we're incredibly proud of the way they have embraced the opportunity and delivered."

A Rising Star in Mumbai Cricket

As SoBo Mumbai Falcons celebrate a historic championship victory, Swara Jadhav's rise from promising youngster to Purple Cap winner serves as a powerful testament to the franchise's commitment to nurturing the next generation of women's cricket stars. She has already established herself as one of the most exciting young prospects in Mumbai cricket, with her performances providing a strong foundation for future opportunities at the India Under-19, senior domestic and franchise levels.