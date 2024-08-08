Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No more strength now, Sorry...' Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Paris Olympics disqualification

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from the sport, following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. In a poignant social media post, she expressed her deep devastation and disappointment after failing to make weight by 100 grams before her crucial gold medal match.

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced on Thursday (Aug 08), revealing her decision to retire from the sport after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics. In a heartfelt social media post, Vinesh expressed her devastation and disappointment. Her disqualification came after she failed to make weight, exceeding the limit by 100 grams, ahead of her highly anticipated gold medal match.

    Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after shocking Paris Olympics disqualification, condition stable

    A rough translation of her Hindi post on X read, "Wrestling won match against me, I lost... Your dreams and my courage are shattered. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Sorry."

    Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to advance to the gold medal match in her category, guaranteeing at least a silver medal. However, her journey was abruptly halted when she was disqualified from the final bout against American wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt due to a weight discrepancy of 100 grams during the morning weigh-in. This unexpected turn of events left the 29-year-old wrestler heartbroken and reeling from the devastating blow.

    Vinesh Phogat appealed for a joint silver medal after being disqualified for being overweight. Her spot in the final was taken by Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba, whom she had previously defeated in the semifinals. Lopez ultimately lost to Hildebrandt in the gold medal match. As per international wrestling rules, a wrestler who exceeds the weight limit during weigh-in is automatically ranked last in the final standings, regardless of their tournament performance.

    The United World Wrestling (UWW) has clarified to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that the weigh-in rule that led to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification is currently non-negotiable and cannot be modified. 

    'Pain behind smile': Vinesh Phogat's 1st photo with IOA chief after Paris Olympics disqualification goes viral

