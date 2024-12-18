Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Kuchela Dinam, observed in Kerala and celebrated in temples like the renowned Guruvayur Temple, commemorates Kuchela or Sudama's selfless devotion to Lord Krishna.

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 8:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

Kuchela Dinam, celebrated on the first Wednesday of the Malayalam month Dhanu (December – January) as per the traditional Hindu calendar, holds special significance in Kerala. This year, it falls on December 18. The day marks the memorable reunion of Kuchela, also called Sudama, with his childhood friend, Lord Krishna.

Kuchela, burdened by poverty, traveled to Dwarka to meet his childhood friend Lord Krishna. Carrying a modest offering of beaten rice (aval), he was still received with great warmth and affection by Krishna. Embracing the principle of Athiti Devo Bhava, which emphasizes treating guests as divine, Krishna welcomed him with open arms, showcasing the depth of their friendship.

Moved by Krishna's generous hospitality, Kuchela becomes so overwhelmed that he forgets to request financial assistance and returns home empty-handed. However, upon reaching home, he is astonished to find that his modest hut has been transformed into a magnificent palace and his family dressed in fine garments. This miraculous change highlights Krishna's divine leela, showcasing the unspoken blessings of true devotion and friendship.

Several temples in Kerala, including the renowned Guruvayur Temple, commemorate Kuchela Dinam to honor Kuchela’s selfless act of offering food despite his dire poverty. On this day, devotees present specially prepared beaten rice, known as aval nivedyam, in Krishna temples. This offering is a mixture of beaten rice combined with grated coconut, jaggery, ghee, dried ginger, and cumin.

To facilitate this ritual, temples set up special counters on the eve of Kuchela Dinam. At Guruvayur Temple, devotees queue outside the shrine to present packets of beaten rice at the namaskara mandapam near the sanctum sanctorum and the shrine steps, called thripadi. It is widely believed that performing this offering brings blessings of prosperity and eradicates poverty.

It's worth noting that, in other regions of the country, the popular belief is that the meeting between Kuchela and Sri Krishna occurred on Akshaya Tritiya Day.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home vkp

5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Recent Stories

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k ATG

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress in Bollywood for 2024 ATG

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress in Bollywood for 2024 ATG

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs gcw

'If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon