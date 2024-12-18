Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Kuchela Dinam, observed in Kerala and celebrated in temples like the renowned Guruvayur Temple, commemorates Kuchela or Sudama's selfless devotion to Lord Krishna.

Kuchela Dinam, celebrated on the first Wednesday of the Malayalam month Dhanu (December – January) as per the traditional Hindu calendar, holds special significance in Kerala. This year, it falls on December 18. The day marks the memorable reunion of Kuchela, also called Sudama, with his childhood friend, Lord Krishna.

Kuchela, burdened by poverty, traveled to Dwarka to meet his childhood friend Lord Krishna. Carrying a modest offering of beaten rice (aval), he was still received with great warmth and affection by Krishna. Embracing the principle of Athiti Devo Bhava, which emphasizes treating guests as divine, Krishna welcomed him with open arms, showcasing the depth of their friendship.

Moved by Krishna's generous hospitality, Kuchela becomes so overwhelmed that he forgets to request financial assistance and returns home empty-handed. However, upon reaching home, he is astonished to find that his modest hut has been transformed into a magnificent palace and his family dressed in fine garments. This miraculous change highlights Krishna's divine leela, showcasing the unspoken blessings of true devotion and friendship.

Several temples in Kerala, including the renowned Guruvayur Temple, commemorate Kuchela Dinam to honor Kuchela’s selfless act of offering food despite his dire poverty. On this day, devotees present specially prepared beaten rice, known as aval nivedyam, in Krishna temples. This offering is a mixture of beaten rice combined with grated coconut, jaggery, ghee, dried ginger, and cumin.

To facilitate this ritual, temples set up special counters on the eve of Kuchela Dinam. At Guruvayur Temple, devotees queue outside the shrine to present packets of beaten rice at the namaskara mandapam near the sanctum sanctorum and the shrine steps, called thripadi. It is widely believed that performing this offering brings blessings of prosperity and eradicates poverty.

It's worth noting that, in other regions of the country, the popular belief is that the meeting between Kuchela and Sri Krishna occurred on Akshaya Tritiya Day.

