Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16

"Karkidakam 1" refers to the first day of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam in Kerala. Karkidakam, also known as the Ramayana month, is significant in Kerala due to its association with Ayurveda and traditional practices.

In Kerala, the month of Karkidakam according to the Malayalam calendar, which typically falls in July-August in the Gregorian calendar, is known as the Ramayana month. This month holds cultural and spiritual significance, especially in traditional Ayurvedic practices and rituals aimed at health and well-being. This year, Karkidakam 1 begins on July 16, (Tuesday).

The Ramayana month in Kerala honours Lord Rama, the central figure of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Reciting and listening to the Ramayana during this period is believed to bring spiritual enlightenment and invoke the blessings of Lord Rama. During the month of Karkidakam, many households and temples in Kerala engage in daily recitations or group readings of the Ramayana. This practice is thought to bring spiritual merit and enhance one's comprehension of the epic's teachings and values.

Karkidakam is also regarded as a month dedicated to rejuvenation and wellness in Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine. The rainy season during Karkidakam is considered optimal for treatments and therapies aimed at fortifying the body and enhancing immunity.

During Karkidakam, people in Kerala adhere to a special diet called "Karkidaka Kanji" or "Karkidaka Porridge." This porridge is made from medicinal herbs, spices, and nutritious ingredients thought to offer health advantages and strengthen the body.



