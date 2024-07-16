Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance

Karkidakam 1, marking the start of the Karkidakam month, is significant in Kerala. Known as "Ramayana Masam" or Ramayana month, this period involves reciting and listening to the Ramayana, engaging in spiritual practices, and reflecting on its teachings.

Karkidaka Masam, or Karkidakam Month, is the final month of the traditional Malayalam calendar in Kerala. Also known as Ramayana Masam, it is a time when the epic Ramayana is read in homes and temples. This month coincides with the peak of the monsoon season. The Karkidakam month begins today (July 16) and will end on August 16.

Karkidaka Vavu Bali, a ritual dedicated to deceased ancestors and relatives, is performed on Amavasya (no moon day) in Karkidaka Masam. Thousands of people visit seashores and riverbanks to conduct this ritual.

Why do people read Ramayana during this month?

In the past, Karkidaka Masam was a challenging time for many in Kerala, as heavy rainfall and flooding would inundate agricultural lands, leading to a scarcity of work and resources. The economic activity would come to a halt, and in some areas, the rains would even make it difficult to step out of homes. To counter the adversities and seek solace, people would turn to spiritual pursuits, such as reading the Ramayana, to find comfort and protection from the turbulent weather.

Although the circumstances have changed and heavy rains and agriculture are no longer a significant part of life in Kerala, the cultural heritage and traditions associated with Karkidakam month have endured. Despite the shift away from agriculture and the reduced impact of heavy rains, people continue to observe and celebrate the month with various rituals and practices, preserving the spiritual and cultural significance of Karkidakam.

The Ramayana month has been a part of the cultural fabric of Kerala for generations. It is deeply rooted in the religious and spiritual heritage of the state and holds great reverence among the people. The recitation of the Ramayana during this month brings communities together, fostering a sense of unity and devotion. Along with the recitation of the Ramayana, discourses and lectures on the epic are organized during this month. Scholars and spiritual leaders share insights into the teachings of the Ramayana, providing valuable lessons on righteousness, devotion, and the path to liberation.

During Karkidakam month, Hindus refrain from holding new ventures and auspicious functions. Another highlight is the specific Ayurvedic treatments practiced during this time. Many people consume Karkidaka Kanji, a gruel mixed with herbs and medicines, for its health benefits.

