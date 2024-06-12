Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone

    Apple hosted its annual developer conference--WWDC and the event was packed with various announcements aimed at improving users' overall experience. Let us take a look at 7 new features that the software will bring to your iPhone when it rolls out.

    Apple hosted its annual developer conference--WWDC and the event was packed with various announcements aimed at improving users' overall experience. Apple offered us a preview of iOS 18, their upcoming major version that is jam-packed with exciting new features, during the event. iOS 18 adds a slew of new features to your iPhone, including a redesigned Photos app, more personalised settings, Mail enhancements, satellite communications, and much more.

    1. Revamped Control Centre

    Your most-used functions, such as media playback, Home controls, and connectivity choices, will be easier to reach with the revamped Control Centre. Swiping between these groupings will be simple, and you may adjust the arrangement to your preference. Furthermore, further flexibility and convenience are now possible with the Control Centre thanks to the addition of third-party app controls.

    2. Customisation of apps

    Speaking of customising, iOS 18 brought with it a new method for personalising the Control Centre, Lock Screen, and Home Screen. Apps and widgets may now be arranged in any available place, including just above the dock. You may add new visual effects to your app icons and widgets to give them a distinctive appearance, such dark or tinted themes. You may also expand icons to make them quicker to reach and have a stronger visual effect.

    3. Photos app look changed

    The Photos app has undergone the biggest overhaul to date, combining many photo libraries into one display. It will be simpler to look through your images with new groupings based on topics like travels, favourite people and pets, and recent days. Additionally, you will be able to quickly access your favourite collections by pinning them. Additionally, a brand-new carousel display will showcase daily favourites, making it simple to revisit memorable occasions.

    4. Passwords App

    The new Passwords app will provide simple access to passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes by building on the basis of Keychain. Additionally, it will notify users of known data breaches and typical password flaws.

    5. New Siri Look

    Apple Intelligence, which mixes generative models with personal information to offer highly relevant and useful experiences, is a notable feature of iOS 18. This new technology will improve activities like language interpretation, image generation, and more. It is tightly incorporated into iOS 18.


    Along with these upgrades, Siri will now have a "elegant glowing light" around the screen edge and better language comprehension. Users will be able to generate humorous graphics for use in messages with the use of new tools like Image Playground and systemwide Writing Tools.

     

    6. Features for browsing

    A new feature in Safari is called Highlights, which pulls important information from web pages using machine learning. This facilitates finding precise information on locations and media as well as rapidly grasping the main points of articles. To cut down on distractions, the revised Reader mode offers tables of contents and summaries for lengthy publications.

    7. Privacy features

    Additionally, iOS 18 included new privacy features that let you manage accessory connections, regulate contact sharing, and lock and hide applications without putting your device at needless danger. To protect private sensitive data, you will be able to lock applications using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

