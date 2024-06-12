Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple new update: THESE iPads, Watches and Macs will not be receiving the latest software

    Apple unveiled the next iterations of its operating systems – iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia – but not all devices made the cut. A look at which iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs will receive the latest updates.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Apple unveiled the next iterations of its operating systems – iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia – but not all devices made the cut. Here's a look at which iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs will get the most recent upgrades; iPhones will be addressed separately.

    iPadOS 18

    With the most recent iPadOS upgrade, support for a number of iPad devices is being lost:
    iPad: iPadOS 18 will only be available on 7th generation (2019) and later devices. The 2018 iPad 6th generation has been discontinued.
    12.9-inch iPad Pro: The 2nd generation (2017) model was discontinued, making the 3rd generation (2018) device the newest to receive the upgrade.
    10.5-inch iPad Pro: iPadOS 18 is not compatible with this device, which has been completely discontinued.
    11-inch iPad Pro: As of 2018, the first generation device is still the most supported.

    watchOS 11

    Apple Watch Series 4 and 5, along with the original Apple Watch SE (2020), will not receive watchOS 11. The oldest supported models are now the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE (2022).

    macOS Version

    With one important exception—the 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air models are no longer available—the majority of Macs with Intel processors will be switching to macOS Sequoia. The update is limited to 2020 Intel MacBook Air and later versions.

    Apple Intelligence

    The most recent AI technologies from Apple will only be compatible with iPads, Macs, and iPhone 15 Pro models that have the M1 processor or later. As a result, many devices running macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18 won't be able to use Apple Intelligence capabilities.

