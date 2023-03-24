'Ramadan Mubarak...' UAE astronaut shares 'beautiful nighttime scenery', begins holy month from ISS

Astronaut Al Neyadi will not be able to observe fast during the holy month, due to operational requirements of working in space. The Emirati astronaut will be involved in 19 dedicated experiments. The astronaut has cleared evaluations that make him fit for a spacewalk

Ramadan has started in orbit for astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who entered zero gravity during the Crew-6 mission. The UAE astronaut is the first Emirati to travel on a protracted mission away from the planet.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video showing Earth in the background and wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing you all a month filled with blessings. Sharing the beautiful nighttime scenery from the International Space Station with you all."

The holy month of Islam is called Ramadan, and it is a time for fasting, prayer, and reflection. The first verses of the Quran are said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this month by Allah. It will be celebrated from March 22 to April 23.

AlNeyadi won't be able to fast throughout the holy month because of the demands of operating in space. He had stated before departing for the Space Station that he was unable to engage in any activity "that might endanger the mission or possibly put the crew members in danger."

During his stay on the Space Station, the astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will take part in 19 specific experiments. In addition, while residing in the zero gravity laboratory, he will be working on outreach initiatives with schoolchildren.

The astronaut has passed tests certifying his fitness for a spacewalk and for maintaining the International Space Station. He has also received training in Incapacitated Crew Rescue (ICR) and has finished theoretical and practical training on the T-38 aircraft.

