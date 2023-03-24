Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ramadan Mubarak...' UAE astronaut shares 'beautiful nighttime scenery', begins holy month from ISS

    Astronaut Al Neyadi will not be able to observe fast during the holy month, due to operational requirements of working in space. The Emirati astronaut will be involved in 19 dedicated experiments. The astronaut has cleared evaluations that make him fit for a spacewalk

    Ramadan Mubarak UAE astronaut shares beautiful nighttime scenery begins holy month from ISS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    Ramadan has started in orbit for astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who entered zero gravity during the Crew-6 mission. The UAE astronaut is the first Emirati to travel on a protracted mission away from the planet.

    Taking to Twitter, he shared a video showing Earth in the background and wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing you all a month filled with blessings. Sharing the beautiful nighttime scenery from the International Space Station with you all."

    Also Read | First abort mission of Gaganyaan, India's first human space flight, in May 2023

    The holy month of Islam is called Ramadan, and it is a time for fasting, prayer, and reflection. The first verses of the Quran are said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this month by Allah. It will be celebrated from March 22 to April 23.

    AlNeyadi won't be able to fast throughout the holy month because of the demands of operating in space. He had stated before departing for the Space Station that he was unable to engage in any activity "that might endanger the mission or possibly put the crew members in danger."

    During his stay on the Space Station, the astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will take part in 19 specific experiments. In addition, while residing in the zero gravity laboratory, he will be working on outreach initiatives with schoolchildren.

    The astronaut has passed tests certifying his fitness for a spacewalk and for maintaining the International Space Station. He has also received training in Incapacitated Crew Rescue (ICR) and has finished theoretical and practical training on the T-38 aircraft.

    Also Read | NASA, SpaceX launches Crew-6 with US, Arab and Russian astronauts to space

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beethoven DNA analysis genome map Locks of hair reveals details into German composer cause of death centuries later snt

    Beethoven's DNA analysis: Locks of hair reveals details into cause of death centuries later

    Unbelievable ALIENS could be hiding in 'terminator zones' on distant exoplanets snt

    Unbelievable! ALIENS could be hiding in 'terminator zones' on distant exoplanets

    First abort mission of Gaganyaan in May 2023: Govt

    First abort mission of Gaganyaan, India's first human space flight, in May 2023

    How two Indians helped Stephen Hawking get his voice back snt

    How two Indians helped Stephen Hawking get his voice back

    NASA SpaceX launches Crew 6 with US Arab and Russian astronauts to space gcw

    NASA, SpaceX launches Crew-6 with US, Arab and Russian astronauts to space

    Recent Stories

    Who is Purnesh Modi, whose complaint sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail? AJR

    Who is Purnesh Modi, whose complaint sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail?

    Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India RBA

    Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India

    Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC examinations timetable 2023 released; exam to commence on April 25 - adt

    Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC examinations timetable 2023 released; exam to commence on April 25

    Urfi Javed is in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship RBA

    Urfi Javed in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship

    pro-wrestling Truly made a mark - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion-ayh

    'Truly made a mark' - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon