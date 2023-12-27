Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C58 with XPoSAT on January 1

    The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced that the XPoSat mission will lift off at 9:10 am using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This mission is not only India's first dedicated polarimetry mission but also the world's second, following Nasa's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) launched in 2021.

    ISRO to launch PSLV C58 with XPoSAT on January 1 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to begin the New Year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) to investigate the intense polarisation of X-ray sources in space.

    Astronomers will be able to learn more about some of the most significant cosmic occurrences and enhance their grasp of how the intriguing system of X-rays works in space thanks to the study mission. Astronomers are very interested in the polarisation of X-rays from celestial sources, particularly in light of recent findings from NASA's IXPE polarimetry project.

    ISRO’s old workhorse PSLV will execute the mission at about 9.10am on Monday.  After being injected into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO), it will continue to transmit data for the following five years. The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), an ISRO facility, and the Bengaluru-based Raman Research Institute (RRI) will each build one of the satellite's two primary payloads.

    The main payload POLIX will serve as an X-ray Polarimeter designed for astronomical observations within the medium energy band of 8-30 keV, and will observe bright astronomical sources across various categories.

    Another payload XSPECT is an X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing instrument, designed to offer fast timing and spectroscopic resolution in soft X-rays (0.8-15 keV). It will observe a variety of sources, including X-ray pulsars, black hole binaries, low-magnetic field neutron stars (NS), active galactic nuclei (AGNs), and magnetars.

    With the first-ever solar observatory, Aditya L-1, slated to arrive in its destination during the first week of January, the space agency is likely to have a busy start to the year. After being launched on September 2, the satellite is travelling to the Sun-Earth system's L1 point, which is located around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

     

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023 AJR

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023

    Explained XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained: XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained Why India is sending an expedition to the Arctic

    Explained: Why India is sending a new expedition to the Arctic

    Explained The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    Explained: The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    Explained India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Explained: India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Recent Stories

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; here's what he said RBA

    Manoj Bajpayee DISLIKED Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies'; here's what he said

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH ATG

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon