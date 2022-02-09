  • Facebook
    ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite on Valentine's Day

    On Valentine's Day, it will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's first launch pad at 5:59 a.m. According to ISRO, the countdown for the launch will commence at 4:29 a.m. on February 13, when the Launch Authorisation Board gives its clearance.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    The Indian Space Research Organization has set Valentine's Day as its first launch in 2022. According to reports, the organisation will launch its Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on February 14. According to The Hindu, the Earth Observation Spacecraft is a radar imaging satellite that weighs 1,170 kg. The satellite is intended to gather high-quality photographs and operate in all weather conditions. It will be positioned in a 529-kilometre sun-synchronous polar orbit, providing critical data for flood mapping, hydrology, forestry and plantations, agriculture, and soil moisture.

    The PSLV-C52 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) has also been chosen by ISRO to launch the satellite into orbit. On Valentine's Day, it will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's first launch pad at 5:59 a.m. According to ISRO, the countdown for the launch will commence at 4:29 a.m. on February 13, when the Launch Authorisation Board gives its clearance.
    The PSLV-C52 will also transport two additional satellites: INSPIREsat-1, a student spacecraft, and INS-2TD, a technology demonstration satellite.

    The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology cooperated with the University of Colorado's Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory to construct the student satellite. The INS-2TD spacecraft, on the other hand, is claimed to be a predecessor of the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

    ISRO has previously declared that it had decommissioned the INSAT-4B satellite in space. According to reports, the satellite had finished its operational life in orbit before being removed after its mission via a process known as Post Mission Disposal. According to ISRO, the INSAT-4B was the 21st Indian Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite to be disposed of by PMD. Furthermore, ISRO has followed conventional GEO mission planning methods by including the needed propellant for re-orbiting in the original fuel budget.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
