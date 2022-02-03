  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    19 missions have been planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2022. These include eight launch vehicle missions, seven spacecraft missions and four technology demonstrator missions.

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India's Chandrayaan 3 mission is scheduled for launch in August 2022, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has informed.

    In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by the national level experts. He further said that the testing of many related hardware had been successfully completed. 

    The minister further said that the 19 missions have been planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2022. These include eight launch vehicle missions, seven spacecraft missions and four technology demonstrator missions.

    Chandrayaan-3 is a lander-and rover-specific mission that aims to study not just one area of the Moon but all the areas combining the exosphere, the surface as well as the sub-surface in a single mission. With this mission, India will look to demonstrate its expertise of soft landing on a celestial body. Once on the surface, the rover will then communicate with Earth via the existing orbiter from Chandrayaan-2 and take images 100 km from the Moon’s orbit. The orbiter has an estimated lifespan of seven years.

    India intends to use the Chandrayaan-3 to further study the lunar surface while focussing on the dark side of the Moon, which is believed to have ice and vast mineral reserves but has not seen sunlight in billions of years. The Lunar South pole remains in shadow much more than the North Pole. Further, there could be a possibility of the presence of water in the permanently shadowed areas around it. In addition, the South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.

    Also Read: India's unemployment rate falls to 6.57% in Jan, lowest since March 2021: CMIE

    Also Read: Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder about policy blunders on China

    Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder of policy blunders on China

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    India records 161386 new COVID cases daily positivity rate drops to 9 dot 26 per cent gcw

    India records 1,61,386 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate drops to 9.26%

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022 gcw

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Like AAP Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Like AAP, Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday

    Football EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone will Mikel Arteta turn to Gabriel Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack

    EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone, will Arteta turn to Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack?

    Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit RCB

    Deepika Padukone gives ‘boss lady' vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit

    India facing unique substantial security challenges says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gcw

    India facing 'unique, substantial' security challenges, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon