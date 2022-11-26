ISRO successfully launches Oceansat, eight nanosatellites into space; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO tweeted, "PASLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission: The EOS-06 spacecraft has separated successfully. The health of the spacecraft is normal. The mission is still ongoing." The satellite was placed in a 742km solar synchronous polar orbit around 17.17 minutes after launch.
     

    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched nine satellites into space, including eight nanosatellites, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Saturday. The 44.4-meter tall rocket took off at 11:56 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at this spaceport after a 25:30-hour countdown. 

    The Earth Observation Satellite, or Oceansat, successfully separated from the rocket after reaching its planned orbit roughly 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off.

    ISRO tweeted, "PASLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission: The EOS-06 spacecraft has separated successfully. The health of the spacecraft is normal. The mission is still ongoing."

    Scientists would lower the rocket to move the other co-passenger satellites into a separate orbit, which is expected to take two hours. At the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "I am really glad to announce the successful accomplishment of injecting the EOS-06 (Earth Observation satellite) into the target orbit quite precisely."

     

    "We also witnessed that the rocket performed admirably in all stages and functions throughout this trip. And congrats to the entire PSLV team for completing yet another successful mission in its long journey," he added. 

    Initially, Scientists planned to launch the Earth Observation Satellite at 1,032 seconds after lift-off at 11:56 am; he added that the rocket successfully launched the satellite at an altitude of roughly 742 kilometres in 1,033 seconds.

    "The mission is not finished, and we are waiting for the change of orbit of the upper stage along with the final eight satellites," Mission Director SR said. 

    Biju said that the EOS-6 satellite had been placed in "as exact an orbit as possible." "..It is due to the outstanding teamwork of all team members, and that is 'Team ISRO.' Team ISRO consistently delivers, as evidenced here," he continued. 

    The Earth Observation Spacecraft-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series.

    This will provide continuity services for the Oceansat-2 spacecraft, which will have improved payload specs and application sectors. The mission goal is to ensure ocean colour and wind vector data continuity to continue operational applications.

