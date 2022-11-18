Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram-S, India's first privately-developed rocket, successfully launched

    The launch took place at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and was developed by space start-up Skyroot Aerospace under its mission "Prarambh." The mission, titled "Prarambh" (the beginning), would transport three payloads created by the Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab, Chennai-based Space Kids, and Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, according to a release from Skyroot Aerospace.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) succesfully launched Vikram-S, the nation's first privately produced rocket, at 11:30 am on November 18. The launch took place at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and is being developed by space start-up Skyroot Aerospace under its mission "Prarambh."

    Its 545 kg, six-metre-long rocket carried three satellites from Space Kidz India, Bazoomq Armenia, and N-Space Tech India.  At a height of 17.9 kilometres, 25 seconds after takeoff, the rocket's engine will burn out. At a height of 81.5 kilometres, the rocket would fire its cargo into space.

    The launch of the rocket carrying three satellites was approved, according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space (DOS), on Thursday.

    The Vikram-S rocket is a component of Skyroot's Vikram series launch vehicles, which are named in honour of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who founded the nation's space programme. The three-stage Vikram-S rocket will be launched to a height of 120 kilometres above the surface of the Earth using the Kalam 80 propulsion system. Three payloads will be carried on the mission and released during the sub-orbital flight to show how the rocket can lift large payloads into space in the future.

    Skyroot has been working on three different Vikram rocket versions. The Vikram-I can launch with 480 kilogrammes of payload, whereas the Vikram-II is designed to do so with 595 kilos. Vikram-III, on the other hand, has a launch capability of 815 kg to 500 km Low Inclination Orbit.

    Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka started the rocket company in Hyderabad in June 2018. The business has employed 200 people and raised a total of Rs 526 crore in funding to date.

