What is a DEXA Scan?

A DEXA scan is a specialised imaging test used to measure bone density. It helps healthcare professionals detect bone loss, assess osteoporosis risk, and guide effective treatment strategies.

In modern healthcare, accurate and reliable diagnostic tools play a pivotal role in assessing bone health. One such advanced technique is the DEXA scan, a non-invasive procedure that provides crucial insights into bone density. For patients at risk of osteoporosis or other bone-related conditions, this scan is a gold standard in diagnosis. Read on to learn more about the procedure, preparation, and how you can conveniently book a DEXA scan.

Understanding the DEXA Scan

A DEXA scan, also known as Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry, measures bone mineral density (BMD). The procedure uses two X-ray beams at different energy levels to capture images of your bones, typically focusing on areas like the spine, hip, or forearm. This enables healthcare professionals to detect any decrease in bone density, which may indicate conditions like osteoporosis.

Unlike standard X-rays, a DEXA scan is more precise in measuring bone loss and involves significantly lower radiation exposure. It’s a painless and quick procedure, often taking about 15 to 20 minutes. At Apollo 24|7, the DEXA scan price is competitively structured to ensure accessible and essential diagnostic services for everyone.

Why Do You Need a DEXA Scan?

A DEXA scan is recommended for individuals who may be at risk of bone-related disorders. Common risk factors include:

Postmenopausal women

People over the age of 50

Individuals with a history of fractures

Patients with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis

People undergoing long-term steroid treatment

Individuals with a family history of osteoporosis

Early detection of bone loss through a DEXA scan allows healthcare providers to initiate timely interventions, including lifestyle changes, supplements, or medications to strengthen bone health.

Procedure and Preparation

Before undergoing a DEXA scan, minimal preparation is required. You may be advised to avoid calcium supplements 24 hours before the test. It’s important to wear comfortable clothing without metal fasteners, such as zippers or belts, to prevent interference with the imaging.

During the procedure, you will lie on a padded table while the scanning arm passes over your body. The scanner emits two low-dose X-ray beams to capture detailed images of your bones. The procedure is entirely painless, and you can resume normal activities immediately afterward.

DEXA Scan Results Interpretation

The results of a DEXA scan are provided in two key scores:

T-score: This compares your bone density with that of a healthy young adult of the same gender. A T-score of –1.0 or above is considered normal, while a score between –1.0 and –2.5 indicates low bone density (osteopenia). A T-score of –2.5 or lower signifies osteoporosis.

Z-score: This compares your bone density with that of an individual of the same age, gender, and body size. While less commonly used for diagnosis, it may help identify secondary causes of bone loss.

Benefits of a DEXA Scan

A DEXA scan offers several advantages:

Accurate diagnosis: It provides precise measurements of bone density, aiding in the early detection of osteoporosis.

Low radiation exposure: The scan uses minimal radiation compared to standard X-rays.

Quick and painless: The procedure is non-invasive and typically completed within minutes.

Monitoring bone health: It helps track changes in bone density over time, allowing for effective management strategies.

When to Get a DEXA Scan?

If you fall into any of the risk categories mentioned earlier, your healthcare provider may recommend a DEXA scan. Additionally, if you experience unexplained fractures, a significant loss of height, or chronic back pain, this test may be necessary.

Conclusion

Maintaining bone health is vital for overall well-being, particularly as we age. The DEXA scan stands as a reliable, non-invasive tool for assessing bone density and identifying potential issues early on. By investing in routine screenings when recommended, you can take proactive steps toward preventing bone-related conditions. Prioritise your bone health—schedule your DEXA scan online today through Apollo 24|7.

