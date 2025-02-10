Uttarakhand Off to a Winning Start in National Beach Kabaddi
On the first day of the Beach Kabaddi Tournament, held on the banks of the Ganga in Shivpuri, Tehri district, as part of the 38th National Games, gripping matches took place.
Teams from eight states are participating in this tournament. On the opening day, both the men's and women's teams from Uttarakhand delivered outstanding performances and secured victories.
Men’s Category Matches
Marking the start of the game, at first Uttarakhand faced Karnataka in the men’s category and won convincingly with a score of 49-25. In the second match, Andhra Pradesh defeated Himachal Pradesh 43-33. Rajasthan secured a close 47-43 victory over Maharashtra in the third match. The fourth match saw Haryana dominate Uttar Pradesh with a 51-27 victory.
Women’s Category Matches
The women's match between Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh was an intense contest, where Uttarakhand emerged victorious 46-44. Delhi, on the other hand, registered a commanding 73-16 win against Karnataka. Haryana defeated Maharashtra 51-30 in the third match, while
Tomorrow Fixtures:
Women’s -
-
Uttar Pradesh vs. Karnataka
-
Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand
-
Himachal Pradesh vs. Delhi
-
Haryana vs. Chhattisgarh
Men’s -
-
Haryana vs. Andhra Pradesh
-
Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand
-
Uttar Pradesh vs. Himachal Pradesh
-
Rajasthan vs. Karnataka
The tournament promises more exciting clashes ahead, as teams continue to showcase their skills and battle for supremacy.