Uttarakhand Off to a Winning Start in National Beach Kabaddi

On the first day of the Beach Kabaddi Tournament, held on the banks of the Ganga in Shivpuri, Tehri district, as part of the 38th National Games, gripping matches took place.

Teams from eight states are participating in this tournament. On the opening day, both the men's and women's teams from Uttarakhand delivered outstanding performances and secured victories.

Men’s Category Matches

Marking the start of the game, at first Uttarakhand faced Karnataka in the men’s category and won convincingly with a score of 49-25. In the second match, Andhra Pradesh defeated Himachal Pradesh 43-33. Rajasthan secured a close 47-43 victory over Maharashtra in the third match. The fourth match saw Haryana dominate Uttar Pradesh with a 51-27 victory.

Women’s Category Matches

The women's match between Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh was an intense contest, where Uttarakhand emerged victorious 46-44. Delhi, on the other hand, registered a commanding 73-16 win against Karnataka. Haryana defeated Maharashtra 51-30 in the third match, while

Tomorrow Fixtures:

Women’s -

Uttar Pradesh vs. Karnataka

Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh vs. Delhi

Haryana vs. Chhattisgarh

Men’s -

Haryana vs. Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra vs. Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh vs. Himachal Pradesh

Rajasthan vs. Karnataka

The tournament promises more exciting clashes ahead, as teams continue to showcase their skills and battle for supremacy.

Latest Videos