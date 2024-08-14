Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Bank of India Pays Record Dividend of ₹ 2054 Crore to Government of India for FY 2023-24

    Union Bank of India (UBI) has paid a record dividend of ₹ 2054 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2023-24.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Mumbai, 09 August 2024: Union Bank of India (UBI) has paid a record dividend of ₹ 2054 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2023-24, marking the highest dividend ever paid by the Bank in any financial year. Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India, presented the dividend cheque to the Hon’ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, August 9, 2024, in New Delhi. Joint Secretary (Banking) Shri Sameer Shukla was also present at the occasion.
