Rahul Gandhi launches the Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana

    Under the scheme, 47090 homeless families from the Socio-Economic Survey 2023 and 6,99,439 families from the permanent waiting list of PMAY will benefit. Chhattisgarh government will provide money to build houses

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Raipur, 25 September 2023/ MP Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel launched the “Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana” in the “Awas Nyay Sammelan" organized in village Parsada (Sakri) of Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district today.


    Under the Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana, 47090 houseless families in the state are benefiting in the first phase. A total of 10 lakh 76 thousand people will benefit in a phased manner in the coming years. Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government has taken the decision to sanction housing to the remaining 6,99,439 eligible families on the permanent waiting list of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).


    On this occasion, MP Mr. Gandhi and Chief Minister Mr. Baghel distributed an amount of Rs 5 crore at the rate of Rs 1 lakh each to 500 beneficiaries of the “Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana”.


    In the conference, Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated and performed the Bhoomi Pujan of 414 development and construction works worth Rs 669 crore 69 lakh in Bilaspur district. They also distributed appointment letters to 2594 selected teachers and forest rights certificates to 1117 beneficiaries in urban areas.


    Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel visited the various stalls set up at the venue, met the beneficiaries of the schemes, and distributed house approval orders, cheques of assistance amount under the schemes, tricycles, etc. They also inaugurated the Ganiyari-Nagoi Garment Factory run by a self-help group.

