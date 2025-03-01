Punjab government sets deadline of three months to make Punjab drug free state

The Chief Minister said that there is no dearth of funds for this and assured fulsome support and cooperation to the Police and civil administration for this noble cause.

Announcing a crusade against the menace of drugs, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state in coming three months.

Taking part in deliberations in a meeting with Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police, the Chief Minister said that this is a historic moment as the state government has adopted zero tolerance policy against drugs and is launching a crusade against this menace. He said that Punjab Police has a long and glorious history of tackling with the hostile law and order situations adding he expressed hope that the Police will uphold its glorious tradition and make the state completely drug free with the active support and cooperation of general public. Bhagwant Singh Mann also said that the state government will set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drugs cases and ensure conviction of the culprits.

The Chief Minister said that there is no dearth of funds for this and assured fulsome support and cooperation to the Police and civil administration for this noble cause. He said that preventive measures should be taken in the school and colleges so that youth doesn’t fell prey to the scourge of drugs. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the supply line of drugs should be snapped and those selling the drugs should be put behind the bars adding he said that the state government will also ensure that the drug peddlers and their families do not get any sort of subsidy in terms of free power, water and others by the government so that it acts as a deterrent for the criminals.

The Chief Minister said that the necessary formalities regarding it will be finalized soon adding that if any further amendment in the NDPS act, to ensure exemplary action drug peddlers, will be required they will be flagged with the Union government. He said that the war against drugs should be transformed into a mass and social campaign for which the officers must plan a big action. Citing example of Narangwal village where illegal property of drug smuggler was razed on Thursday evening, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that library will be constructed over the Shamlat land where the house was razed.

The Chief Minister said that the place from where drugs were sold will be transformed into a place of knowledge sharing to make the youth aware against drug menace. He assured the field officers that they will not face any sort of problem in giving a severe blow to drug menace. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab had already won war against militancy in the past and now also all the officers will play a major role in curbing the menace of drugs.

The Chief Minister said that war against drug has to be won by planning and execution at the micro level for which the officers have to play a proactive role. He said that the state government is already making concerted efforts to channelize the unbounded energy of youth in a positive manner. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is an extraordinary war and out of the box initiatives and steps are required by the state government in general and every officer in particular.

The Chief Minister asked the Police officers including the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) that within three months there should be no availability of drugs and after a month evaluation of each SSP will be made on progress in anti drug programme in the district adding that all the officers will be accountable and action will be taken against non-performers. He said that registration of cases should be done against Drug Traffickers adding that ANTF has already supplied the list for this. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the officers to ensure that bails of arrested accused in big / intermediate quantity cases are opposed tooth and nail.

The Chief Minister also batted for timely submission of challans in NDPS cases along with on time submission of chemical reports in NDPS cases. He said that comprehensive inquiry and action in all cases of Drug overdose deaths in a district should be undertaken. Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that intensive checking of vehicles to prevent ferrying of drugs both during day and nights should be ensured.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister directed strict action against police officials involved in consumption / promotion of drugs. Likewise, he said that property of convicts in drug smuggling should be seized with immediate effect adding that 100% properties should be seized in commercial quantity cases. Similarly, Bhagwant Singh Mann asked that 100% demolition should be done of illegal properties in commercial quantity cases.

The Chief Minister further asked the CPs and SSPs that identification of the drug hotspots should be done vehemently and CASO Operation should be done every fortnight by senior officers in every Hotspot area and in the Jails on weekly basis. He also said that extensive domination drive day and night (24x7) should be carried in Hotspot areas with the focus on recoveries of Narcotics. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that if any drug smuggler misbehaves with the police then it should be dealt with very severely.

The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners, CPs and SSPs to work in tandem with each to implement De-addiction and Prevention strategies. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to inspect all the de-addiction, Rehabilitation and OOAT Centers both Government and Private regularly. He said that these centres must be equipped with Adequate Manpower (Including Psychiatrist, Counselor and others) and infrastructure including Testing Kits, Medicines, Security (Security Staff / CCTVs), Hygiene and others. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that DCs should prepare for exigencies that may arise due to increased patient lead and ensure regular checking of chemist shops.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to ensure that SDMs/Field officials visit the house of victims in case of Drug Overdose death and families of addicts in general to wipe out the menace. He also announced the introduction of courses against drug addiction in the School syllabus for which necessary steps will be taken by the Education department. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the DCs to ensure that relief from CM Relief Fund is provided in each case of Drug overdose death.

The Chief Minister further directed the DCs to ensure families of addicts are provided counseling and support besides starting a massive outreach and mass contact program. He asked the DCs to coordinate the roles of School Education, Sports, Health, Employment and Skill Development Department at district level in effectively controlling the menace of drugs. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the DCs to ensure that every month a mass communication programme against Drugs in form of Public meetings/ camps, Seminars, Cycle Rallies, Human chains, Sports events, Skill Development events against Drugs are organised in their states.

On the occasion Cabinet Ministers Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Dr Balbir Singh, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and Laljit Singh Bhullar were also present.

