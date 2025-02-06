National Games 2025: Tamil Nadu guaranteed two medals in beach volleyball; to compete in men's and women's fin

Published: Feb 6, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

The Beach Volleyball events at the 38th National Games 2025 has reached its business end with the finalists decided following some action-packed quarter-final and semi-final encounters on Wednesday, February 5.

In the women’s competition, Puducherry 1 defeated Odisha 42-29 in the first quarter-final. The Puducherry second side registered a 42-26 win over Kerala 1 in another quarter-final encounter. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu 1 beat Tamil Nadu 2 42-34, while Telangana 1 brushed past Andhra Pradesh 45-35 to book a spot in the semis.

In the semi-finals, Puducherry 1 suffered an 11-point defeat against Tamil Nadu 1, losing 31-42. Puducherry 2, on the other hand, defeated Telangana 1 by 11 points with the final score reading 42-31. 

Goa 1 defeated Kerala 42-31 in the men’s quarter-final match, while Goa 2 lost to Andhra Pradesh 2 by six points, losing 49-54. Tamil Nadu 2 defeated Andhra Pradesh 1 42-33 in the second quarter-final and Telangana 1 got the better of Tamil Nadu 1, winning the fourth quarter-final 55-45.

Tamil Nadu 2 registered a six-point victory over Goa 1 in the first semi-final in the men’s beach volleyball event at the National Games 2025. In the second semi-final, Andhra Pradesh 2 defeated Telangana 1 by eight points. The scores of the two semi-finals were 42-36 and 54-42, respectively.

Here are the results from the quarter-final and semi-final matches:

QUARTER-FINALS

 

Women's

Puducherry 1 vs Odisha (42-29)
Tamil Nadu 1 vs Tamil Nadu 2 (42-34)
Puducherry 2  vs Kerala 1 (42-26)
Telangana 1 vs Andhra Pradesh (45-35)

Men's

Kerala vs Goa 1 (31-42)
Tamil Nadu 2 vs Andhra Pradesh 1 (42-33)
Goa 2 vs Andhra Pradesh 2 (49-54)
Tamil Nadu 1 vs Telangana 1 (45-55)

SEMI-FINALS

Men's 

Goa 1 vs Tamil Nadu 2 (36-42)
Andhra Pradesh 2 vs Telangana 1 (54-42)

 

Women's

Puducherry 1 vs Tamil Nadu 1 (31-42)
Puducherry 2 vs Telangana 1 (42-31)

Final matches:

Puducherry 2 will take on Tamil Nadu 1 in a bid for the gold medal in the women’s event, while Telangana will take on the other Puducherry team for the bronze medal. The men’s competition will see Tamil Nadu 2 square off against Andhra Pradesh 2 in the gold medal match. The bronze medal match will see Goa face Telangana.

 

Men's

For Gold - Tamil Nadu 2 vs Andhra Pradesh 2
For bronze - Goa 1 vs Telangana 1

Women's

For Gold -  Tamil Nadu 1 vs Puducherry 2 
For bronze - Puducherry 1 vs Telangana 1
 

