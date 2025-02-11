Meeting of Chief Secretary Smt. Radha Raturi with UN Women

 UN India representative Ms. Padmakshi, Secretary Shri. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shri Pankaj Kumar Pandey,

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:48 PM IST


*Instructions to use Anganwadi buildings for multipurpose*

*Advice to make  amendments in the rules for re-admission of drop-out women to educational institutions*

*Emphasis on efforts to provide easy and low-cost transportation facilities to female students to reach educational institutions*

Chief Secretary Smt. Radha Raturi, in a meeting held at the Secretariat with representatives of UN Women India, has instructed the Secretary Higher Education to work on a liberal action plan to provide admission to higher educational institutions to women who wish to complete their education. CS has instructed the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department to ensure full use of Anganwadi buildings in villages for multipurpose such as skill development training for women.  Chief Secretary Smt. Raturi has directed the Transport and Education Department to make an effective action plan to provide easy and low cost transport facilities to the girl students to reach their educational institutions. She has directed the Planning, Labour, Education, Skill Development, Women Empowerment and Transport Department to work in effective coordination to bring the vision of women empowerment of UN Women to reality in the state. She has directed to make the Skill Development Department a nodal department in this regard. The Chief Secretary has requested UN Women India to study the impact of welfare schemes on the lives of women. 

The representatives of UN Women India informed that the focus of UN Women in the state is to work on women's income security, economic empowerment and independence, end of gender based violence, gender equality in the state budget and planning. 

