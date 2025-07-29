Varalakshmi Vratham is a festival that celebrates prosperity, protection, and the well-being of the family, making it the perfect occasion to purchase jewellery that embodies these values.

As the sacred occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham approaches, Malabar Gold & Diamonds—The Responsible Jeweller and one of the world’s most trusted jewellery brands, invites customers to celebrate with grace, devotion, and enduring beauty.

To mark this auspicious festival, the brand presents 100% Genuine Offers, thoughtfully crafted to add sparkle to the celebrations and significance to every ritual. As part of the festival, customers can enjoy a flat 30% off on making charge for all gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery. Additionally, the brand is offering up to 30% off on diamond value. These offers are valid until August 8th, 2025, and are subject to terms and conditions.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to uphold its core values of trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction through its signature "Malabar Promises". Every piece of jewellery is 100% HUID-compliant, ensuring full authenticity and traceability. Every piece undergoes a rigorous 28-point quality inspection, and every purchase is backed by one-year complimentary insurance. Customers are further assured of lifetime free maintenance across all global showrooms, as well as 100% exchange value for old gold and diamonds. Transparent pricing, along with a detailed cost breakdown, is also a standard part of the Malabar customer experience.

With over 400 showrooms in 13 countries including India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has served more than 15 million satisfied customers. Its global team of over 26,000 multilingual professionals ensures a seamless and personalised shopping experience across all locations.

In keeping with its commitment to responsible business practices, Malabar Gold & Diamonds guarantees that all gold and diamonds are ethically sourced through certified and authorised channels. Strict quality controls and international certifications ensure that each product meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and integrity.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility. The brand allocates 5% of its profits toward initiatives focused on education, healthcare, housing, environmental sustainability, hunger eradication, and the empowerment of women, thereby integrating sustainability into the core of its business ethos.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD 7.36 Billion, the company is currently the fifth largest jewellery retailer in the world and is ranked 19th in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Luxury Goods report. In addition to its global retail presence, the company operates multiple offices, design centres, manufacturing facilities, and wholesale units across India and international markets. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also operates a comprehensive online showroom at www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com, enabling customers to browse and purchase from its vast collection at their convenience.