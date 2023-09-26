Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Legal Betting Apps for Cricket World Cup 2023 in India: A Look at VBET10

    Let's explore the features and safety of VBET10 and how you can create an account to enjoy legal betting on the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The Cricket World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and for Indian cricket fans, the excitement is palpable. Adding to the thrill of this global event is the availability of legal betting apps in India, such as VBET10. Let's explore the features and safety of VBET10 and how you can create an account to enjoy legal betting on the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

    VBET10 Features:

    VBET10 offers unique features like Hoory, an AI-powered virtual assistant, which provides instant assistance for betting and site-related queries.

    The EditBet feature allows you to modify selections and adjust stakes for single or express bets.

    Cash Out options help you limit losses and secure gains, with choices like Full, Partial, Automatic, and Manual Cashout.

    Gift My Bet lets you share your bets with other players.

    MultiX enhances winnings based on the number of selections in your express bet.

    Safety at VBET10:

    VBET10 takes your safety seriously, operating with a valid license from Curacao. They use top-notch encryption technology to protect your personal information and transactions, ensuring your data is secure.

    Playing from India:

    Yes, you can play on VBET10 from India as long as you're above the age of 18. VBET10 welcomes users from India and offers legal betting options, including for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

    Creating an Account:

    To create an account on VBET10:

    Visit vbet10.com.

    Click on the "Register" button in the upper-right corner.

    Fill in the required information.

    Double-check the accuracy of your details.

    Save your changes to create your VBET10 account.

    Payment Methods:

    VBET10 offers a range of payment options, including UPI, e-wallets like PayTM and Skrill, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Customer Support:

    VBET10 provides 24/7 customer support in both Hindi and English. You can reach out to them via email at support@vbet10.com for assistance and inquiries.

    Special Cricket World Cup 2023 Offers:

    Enjoy Rs100 in Free Bets and 15 Free Spins at VBET10 to enhance your Cricket World Cup betting experience.

    VBET10's Losing Bonus gives you a 100% bonus on the losing bet amount and an additional 50% bonus on your winning bet, ensuring a fair experience.

    In conclusion, VBET10 is a secure and trustworthy platform for cricket enthusiasts looking to bet on the Cricket World Cup 2023. With its legal status in India and a variety of features, including flexible payment methods, VBET10 offers an exciting and seamless betting experience for cricket fans.

