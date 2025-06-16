Skoda is preparing to introduce a new CNG powertrain option for its compact SUV, the Kylaq. The automaker is reportedly evaluating the compatibility of its turbo-petrol engines with CNG.

Skoda India is gearing up to introduce a new CNG powertrain option for its latest compact SUV, the Kylaq. Launched in November 2025, the Kylaq has garnered attention as the brand's most affordable SUV offering in the Indian market. Now, Skoda is exploring ways to make it even more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly by incorporating a factory-fitted CNG option.

Skoda's New Announcement Coming Soon

While Skoda hasn't officially confirmed a release timeline, the automaker has shared that it is currently evaluating the compatibility of its turbo-petrol engines with CNG. The development phase is still underway, and an official announcement regarding the CNG variant's availability is expected in the coming months. This move comes amidst the growing demand for alternative fuel options in India, as rising petrol prices push buyers towards economical alternatives like CNG.

About Skoda CNG

Skoda is no stranger to CNG technology. Internationally, the company already offers CNG-powered versions of models like the Octavia, Scala, and Citigo. Since the Kylaq is powered by the same 1.0-liter turbocharged engine used globally, the technology integration shouldn't pose a significant challenge.

Turbo-CNG Combo Gaining Traction

Skoda won't be the first car manufacturer to pair a turbocharged petrol engine with a CNG unit. Tata Motors has already introduced a CNG variant of the Tata Nexon, which features a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. The success of this model could influence Skoda's direction and encourage more brands to explore turbo-CNG combinations, offering better performance without compromising efficiency.

An unanswered question is whether Skoda will offer the CNG powertrain as a factory-fitted option or as a dealer-level OEM-approved retrofit kit. While a factory-fitted version would ensure better integration and warranty support, a dealer-level kit could offer cost flexibility. The final decision will depend on Skoda's market strategy and consumer demand in the compact SUV segment.

Current Engine and Transmission Details

The existing Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 115 hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. It comes with two transmission options: a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. This engine is known for its refined performance and decent fuel economy, making it a good base for adding a CNG variant without major modifications.

Trims and Colors

Skoda offers in four variants: Classic, Ambition, Style, and Monte Carlo. It also boasts a wide range of seven color choices, including Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, and Lava Blue.

Pricing and Market Positioning

With prices starting at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kylaq is currently Skoda's most budget-friendly SUV in India. The introduction of a CNG variant is expected to further enhance its appeal among fuel-conscious urban buyers. Upon launch, it could directly compete with other CNG-fitted sub-4-meter SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue CNG and Tata Nexon CNG.