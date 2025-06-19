NIBS, Best Makeup & Cosmetology Academy in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 19: In a major recognition of educational excellence and industry impact, Nibs by Shahana, one of Kerala’s most prominent beauty education institutions, has been officially awarded the title of Best Makeup & Cosmetology Academy in Kerala. This accolade affirms the academy’s position as a trailblazer in professional beauty training and cosmetology in South India.

Founded by celebrated makeup artist and educator Shahana Nibs, the academy has spent the last 10 years transforming passionate individuals into successful professionals. With over 5,000 students trained to date, and more than 2,000 mentored personally by Shahana herself, Nibs by Shahana is more than an academy—it’s a launchpad for careers in the booming beauty industry.

A Legacy of Career Transformation and Success

Located in the heart of Kochi, along the scenic Marine Drive, the academy has become a beacon of high-quality, hands-on beauty education. Its alumni network spans the state—and beyond—with former students now working at top-tier salons, luxury beauty studios, and celebrity makeup teams. Many have gone on to establish their own successful salons, becoming job creators and trendsetters in their communities.

Graduates of Nibs by Shahana are frequently seen working backstage at high-profile fashion events, film productions, and bridal showcases. The academy is also proud to count award-winning competition makeup artists and certified bridal specialists among its alumni, many of whom credit their foundation at Nibs as the reason for their success.

Personal Mentorship, Practical Learning, Real Outcomes

At the core of the academy’s success is its deeply personalized teaching approach, led by Shahana Nibs herself. Known for her artistry and passion for mentorship, Shahana combines technical expertise with real-world insight, preparing students not just for exams—but for thriving careers.

“We focus on real skills, real opportunities, and real careers,” said Shahana. “We’re proud that our students don’t just graduate—they go out into the world and make a name for themselves.”

This commitment to practical education has earned the academy a high referral rate and consistent student satisfaction. With an emphasis on contemporary techniques, product knowledge, client communication, and portfolio building, the curriculum is aligned with today’s industry demands.

Digital Influence and Social Reach

Nibs by Shahana has also embraced the power of social media to engage with a wider audience and inspire aspiring beauty professionals. The academy’s Instagram presence—@nibs_by_shahana—features everything from behind-the-scenes training moments to stunning student transformations, beauty tips, and alumni success stories. This has helped the brand cultivate a strong digital identity with high engagement, extending its influence well beyond the classroom.

The Future of Beauty Education in Kerala

As the beauty and wellness industry in India continues to expand, academies like Nibs by Shahana are playing a pivotal role in shaping its future. By focusing on quality, creativity, and career development, the academy is setting new standards for what professional makeup and cosmetology training can achieve.

With this prestigious new title, Nibs by Shahana is poised to continue leading the way—not just as a training institute, but as a force for empowerment, entrepreneurship, and excellence in the beauty industry.

For more information, course details, or to book a consultation, visit @nibs_by_shahana on Instagram.