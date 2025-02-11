Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

- PM Narendra Modi interacts with 36 students across the nation on Pariksha Pe Charcha programme

- Vanshika Rana, a student of Munakot Adarsh ​​Government Girls Inter College, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand was also among those 36 students

- Learned patience from PM and will try to bring patience in her life: Vanshika

Dehradun: In the eighth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a direct interaction with 36 students from across the country. Out of these 36 children, Vanshika Rana, a 12th class student of Government Girls Inter College, Munakot, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand also had an opportunity to interact directly with the Prime Minister in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha program this year was especially focused on reducing stress related to exams. Vanshika Rana said that this was the most memorable moment of her life that she was able to have a direct interaction with the Prime Minister and talked to him him on many issues. Vanshika said that she learned patience from the Prime Minister and she will try to bring patience in her life now, so that she can be successful in achieving every goal of life. She also told that during this time she got to learn a lot from the children who came from different states. Vanshika said that during the programme she got a chance to know the culture and language of other states while interacting with the students of those states.

Vanshika said that the biggest achievement of her life so far is to meet and interact with the Prime Minister. Vanshika told that half of her stress ended as soon as she saw the PM.

In this connection, the children of the school said that they were very excited to see a student among them with the Prime Minister. They said that they got to learn a lot from the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and they also got answers to many questions that came to their mind during the examination. Vanshika's classmates’ called it a very proud moment that one of their classmates was seen with the Prime Minister on a big stage.

There is an atmosphere of joy in her school due to Vanshika's achievement.

Along with the students of the school, Vanshika's teachers are also feeling proud. The school's principal Ms Kanak Gaida called it a proud moment for the school. She said that she is proud of Vanshika's achievement.

At the same time, school's lecturer Ms Manjula Pandey said that she considers herself fortunate that Vanshika completed this journey under her guidance. She said that the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme will definitely reduce the stress of children during the examination.

On the other hand, there is an atmosphere of happiness in Vanshika's family due to her achievement. Vanshika's mother Ma Rekha Rana said that she is very proud of Vanshika's achievement. She also thanked the school teachers for this.

