India’s First ‘Go Green’ Initiative at National Games – A Historic Move Towards 100% rPET Bottles and Mission

For the first time, 100% rPET bottles are being used in the National Games.

For the first time in India’s National Games history, a groundbreaking ‘Go Green’ initiative has been introduced. Previously implemented only in the Olympics, this initiative has now been adopted at the 38th National Games in India. The aim is to make sporting events environmentally friendly and reduce plastic waste.

Adoption of sustainable practices for the first time, a historic step

Clear Premium Water, in support of the National Games and the Government of Uttarakhand, has launched ‘Mission Zero Plastic Bottle Waste’ as a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan initiative to ensure all rPET bottles used for the Games are collected back, achieving zero littering.

Glass bottles were placed at key locations.

Plastic waste collected during the games will be repurposed for making benches.

Records Set Under This Initiative

The first-ever launch of a 360° Circular Economy and Sustainability Drive, ensuring the use and recycling of plastic bottles simultaneously.

This is the first-ever green drive launched jointly by Clear Premium Water, the National Games Secretariat (NGS), and the Government of Uttarakhand for a 360° Circular Economy and Sustainability adoption at the Games, ensuring the use, collection, segregation, bailing, and reusing of plastic bottles, thereby closing the loop of the circular economy.

This is the first time ever that 100% rPET bottles are being used as packaged drinking water in India and for any national event organized so far in history.

‘Clear Premium Water’ has become the first brand in India to embrace this initiative, supporting the vision of ‘Developed India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

For the first time, a state has launched a large-scale Mission Zero Plastic Bottle Waste campaign.

9,000+ athletes and 20,000+ supporting staff have pledged to use eco-friendly water bottles.

For the first time, Clear Premium Water, the Urban Development Department, local municipal corporations, and environmental groups have collaborated for a massive plastic waste collection drive.

A daily record of collected bottles is being maintained for the first time.

Waste segregation into three categories – dry waste, wet waste, and plastic bottle waste is being implemented for the first time.

Bottle crusher machines an innovation and a new approach to recycling

To efficiently manage plastic waste during the National Games, bottle crusher machines have been installed in municipal and village panchayat areas. These machines enable the immediate disposal of plastic bottles, making the recycling process more efficient. Additionally, the collected plastic bottles will be used to manufacture benches after the games, ensuring their repurposing.

This initiative is not just a milestone for the National Games but also a benchmark for India’s sustainability efforts. It serves as an inspiration for future national and international events, playing a crucial role in environmental conservation.



