Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First-of-its-Kind Initiative by Seven Esteemed Ganpati Mandalas in Pune

    This year, the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, along with six other Ganpati Mandalas from Pune, have decided to hold a public Ganesh Utsav in Kashmir.

    First-of-its-Kind Initiative by Seven Esteemed Ganpati Mandalas in Pune
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Pune: Seven Ganpati Mandalas from Pune have joined forces to organise an idol donation ceremony for the "Ganpatyar Temple" in Kashmir to commemorate Ganesh Utsav. As a result of this event, Kashmir will hold a one-and-a-half-day Ganesh Utsav this year. Mr Punit Balan, trustee and festival director of the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Trust, expressed the belief that the Ganesh festival would bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to the Kashmir region.

    This year, the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, along with six other Ganpati Mandalas from Pune, have decided to hold a public Ganesh Utsav in Kashmir. As a result, Sandeep Kaul and Shishant Chako of Srinagar's Ganpatiyar Temple were given a replica of Bappa, the village deity of Pune's Kasba Ganpati Mandal. Ganesh Utsav will be held in Kashmir for one and a half days this year. This noble endeavour was initiated by seven Mandalas, including Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati Mandal, Guruji Talim Ganpati Mandal, Tulshi Baug Ganpati Mandal, Kesariwada Ganpati Mandal, Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, and Akhil Mandai Mandal. On Thursday, they all came together to donate the idol to Kashmir. The Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati Trust enthusiastically organised the event. Previously, the Abhedya Dhol Tasha team performed admirably.

    On this occasion, dignitaries such as the trustee of the Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Trust, festival head Punit Balan, the trust's chairman Sanjeev Javale, the president of Kasba Ganesh Mandal Shrikant Shete, the president of Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandal Prasad Kulkarni, the president of Guruji Talim Mandal Praveen Pardeshi, the treasurer of Tulshi Baug Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Nitin Pandit, the representative of Kesari Ganeshotsav Anil Sakpal, the chairman of the Akhil Mandai Mandal Anna Thorat, and other officials were present.

    On this occasion, Shrikant Shete stated, "Kashmir is heaven on Earth, and Bappa's blessings are here to enhance happiness and prosperity." This idol was given to us as a gift from Bappa, and we are giving it to contribute to a more advanced, prosperous, peaceful, and happy Kashmir."

    "Like in Pune, we believe Ganesh Utsav should be celebrated in Kashmir," Anna Thorat said. This is the first step towards that goal."

    Quote : "In India, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari and Lokmanya Tilak of Pune founded Ganeshotsav. Today, Ganeshotsav is observed in other countries as well. So why is it not celebrated in Kashmir, which is a part of our own country? That is why all of us respected Mandals have decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Kashmir. We believe that celebrating Ganeshotsav in Kashmir will increase not only social harmony, but also happiness and prosperity.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    A Complex Conflict in The Jewel of India

    A Complex Conflict in The Jewel of India

    Ambikapur: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by women SHGs in high demand

    Ambikapur: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by women SHGs in high demand

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune

    Onam Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    Onam: Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    Recent Stories

    Apple CEO Tim Cook REVEALS his favourite iPhone 15 Pro series colour gcw

    Apple CEO Tim Cook REVEALS his favourite iPhone 15 Pro series colour

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report AJR

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report

    UAE: Public holiday announced for Prophet's birthday; Check anr

    UAE: Public holiday announced for Prophet's birthday; Check

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi shares photo with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH) vkp

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon