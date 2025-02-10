Finals showdown loom at 38th National Games Lawn Tennis event

The tennis matches at the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand are reaching their final stages.

On the fifth day, exciting results emerged in the men's singles, women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles categories. The semifinalists have been decided, while the title clashes are now set in the men's and women's doubles categories.

Men's Singles

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Services' Ishaq Iqbal defeated West Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to secure his spot in the final four. Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar dominated Haryana’s Udit Kamboj with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Gujarat’s Dev V. Javia outplayed Uttarakhand’s Dron Walia 6-2, 6-1, while Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev overpowered Delhi’s Sarthak Sooden 6-3, 6-2.

Upcoming semifinals on Monday, will witness SSCB’s Ishaq Iqbal facing Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev, while Gujarat’s Dev V. Javia and Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar will compete for a place in the final.

Women’s Singles

The women’s singles quarterfinals witnessed intense battles. Karnataka’s Amodini Naik defeated Haryana’s Aditi Rawat 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to book her semifinal berth. Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhari secured a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over Haryana’s Anjali Rathi. Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar overcame Tamil Nadu’s Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar 6-3, 7-5, while Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture edged past Telangana’s Lakshmi Siri Dandu 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In the semifinals, Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhari will take on Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture, while Karnataka’s Amodini Naik will face Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar in a highly anticipated clash.

Doubles Matches

In the women’s doubles semifinals, Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhari and Zeel Desai defeated Haryana’s Anjali Rathi and Aditi Tyagi 6-3, 6-0 to enter the final. Maharashtra’s Pooja Ingle and Akanksha Nitture secured a thrilling 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 victory against Uttarakhand’s Diya Chaudhary and Jaya Kapoor to set up a championship clash.

Whereas, in the men’s doubles final, Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Nikki K. Poonacha will take on Services' Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar in an exciting battle for the title.

At the time of mixed doubles semifinals, Karnataka’s Nikki K. Poonacha and Soha Sadiq outplayed Haryana’s Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final. Tamil Nadu’s Lohit Aksh Bathrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar clinched a hard-fought victory against West Bengal’s Nitin Kumar Sinha and Yubrani Banerjee 6-7(3), 7-5, 10-5.

With the semifinals and finals scheduled for Monday, tennis enthusiasts can expect an action-packed day. The performances so far have highlighted the high level of competition at the National Games, promising a gripping finish to the event.

