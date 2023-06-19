CMD Register to provide accurate and comprehensive data on Companies.

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CMD Register aims to provide valuable insights into the Indian economy by offering a wide range of services, including company reports, credit assessments, and financial analyses.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    In the era of data-driven decision-making, access to accurate and comprehensive information about businesses is crucial. Having a register of company information enables the public to find up to date information about companies they deal with and also approach the company directly to verify company details. Until recent times Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) website was the go-to site for accessing company related information. But quite often it was tedious to access the database or get right information due to its archaic and legacy database structure. There was gap in market for service to provide this information in well structured format that can be easily consumed by customers. CMD Register is one of the companies that has taken up task to provide clean and meaningful data.

    CMD Register is an Indian business intelligence and data analytics organization that has emerged as a reliable source of information on the Indian corporate sector. Founded in 2021, CMD Register aims to provide valuable insights into the Indian economy by offering a wide range of services, including company reports, credit assessments, and financial analyses. If you delve deeper, you will realize that CMD Register is revolutionizing the way businesses, government agencies, and research organizations access and utilize data on Indian companies.

    CMD Register offers an array of services that enable users to make informed decisions about Indian companies. The organization provides company reports that shed light on a company's financial performance, including details such as balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements. These reports also include information about the company's directors and shareholders, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of its structure and key personnel.

    Additionally, CMD Register has developed powerful tools to assist users in their decision-making process. Their company search engine allows users to retrieve information by entering a CIN (Company Identification Number), DIN (Director Identification Number), or company name. This user-friendly interface makes it effortless to access relevant data quickly. The organization also offers a company credit score calculator and credit risk assessment tool, empowering businesses with valuable insights to evaluate the financial health and stability of their potential partners or clients.

    CMD Register's mission extends beyond providing information; it aims to address a pressing need in the Indian business landscape. India faces challenges related to fraud and obtaining accurate information about companies. CMD Register serves as a valuable resource for businesses and individuals seeking to learn about the background of companies they engage with. By offering well-structured and easily consumable data, CMD Register fills a critical gap in the market and helps combat fraudulent activities.

    Since its inception, CMD Register has experienced rapid growth. The organization boasts a vast and continually expanding database, currently encompassing 2.6 million companies and 3.3 million directors. This rich dataset equips users with a comprehensive understanding of the Indian corporate sector, enabling them to make well-informed decisions based on reliable information.

    CMD Register aspires to become the leading provider of Indian company data. With a focus on delivering accurate and up-to-date information, the organization is committed to meeting the growing demand for reliable business intelligence in India. By providing users with access to high-quality data, CMD Register empowers businesses, government agencies, and research organizations to gain valuable insights into the Indian economy.

    Based out of Siliguri, India, this company has established itself as a prominent player in the realm of business intelligence and data analytics in India. By offering an extensive range of services, powerful tools, and a rapidly expanding database, CMD Register is revolutionizing the way companies access and utilize information on the Indian corporate sector. As India continues its journey towards economic growth and development, CMD Register's commitment to providing accurate and comprehensive data will prove indispensable for making informed decisions, mitigating risks, and fostering a transparent and thriving business environment.

    For more information visit : https://mcamasterdata.com/

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 6:57 PM IST
