Acharya Institute of Technology inaugurated the AICTE-sponsored 8-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Universal Human Values - II (UHV-II) on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Mechanical Seminar Hall. The program is being conducted from 30th June to 7th July 2025. The inaugural session, held from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM, witnessed the gracious presence of the AICTE UHV Resource Team, along with distinguished dignitaries including the Managing Director, Directors, Principal, Deans, and Heads of Departments of Acharya Institutes. Over 100 faculty members from premier institutions across India are participating in this residential FDP. This event signifies a major stride toward integrating human values into technical education, aligning with AICTE’s vision for holistic faculty and institutional development. The FDP aims to deepen the understanding of human values, professional ethics, and societal responsibility among faculty, thereby nurturing a culture of mutual respect, harmony, and ethical conduct in academic institutions.