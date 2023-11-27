Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation

    Dedicated to offering world-class education across various disciplines, AIGS has been at the forefront of fostering a holistic learning experience for its students.

    Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies secures A+ Grade in NAAC Accreditation
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    PRESS RELEASE

    Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies (AIGS) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation with an exemplary A+ grade. The accreditation comes as a result of a thorough evaluation by the NAAC team, affirming Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies’ unwavering commitment to providing quality education.

    Dedicated to offering world-class education across various disciplines, AIGS has been at the forefront of fostering a holistic learning experience for its students. AIGS provides several opportunities for co-curricular and extracurricular activities that boost the growth of its students and help them hone soft skills. The institute stands out for its comprehensive approach, providing add-on courses and certifications to give students an added advantage as they transition into the workforce. Moreover, AIGS's strategic industrial collaborations with companies like Microsoft, Google, L&T, and IBM, provide practical skills and professional exposure to its students.

    AIGS offers over 100 innovative academic programmes that cover a wide spectrum of disciplines, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. These programmes span Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, including specialized management programmes. Notably, AIGS offers unique BBA degrees in Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, and BBA in Aviation, catering to the evolving demands of the industry.

    The institute's commitment to academic excellence is further exemplified by its diverse range of programmes, ranging from Humanities (Journalism, Psychology, English) to cutting-edge disciplines such as Integrated BCom CMA (Bachelor of Commerce in Certified Management Accountants), BCA in Cloud Computing, and BCA in Data Science/AI. AIGS also boasts extensive MCA and MBA programmes, providing students with a comprehensive skill set to thrive in academia and their professional careers.

    AIGS's consistent performance is underscored by the top university ranks it secures year after year. The institute's commitment to excellence is not merely a rhetoric but a tangible achievement that is reflected in its academic programmes, faculty, and overall learning environment. AIGS is home to experienced faculty who are dedicated to making continuous progress in research and academia.

    AIGS celebrates this achievement while remaining dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. The institute's journey towards shaping well-rounded individuals equipped for the demands of the global workforce continues, supported by the NAAC recognition.


    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PUNJAB WILL CONTINUE GIVE THE HIGHEST RATE TO THE SUGARCANE CULTIVATORS IN COUNTRY

    PUNJAB WILL CONTINUE GIVE THE HIGHEST RATE TO THE SUGARCANE CULTIVATORS IN COUNTRY

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India's Opportunity?

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India’s Opportunity?

    India's Quest for Advanced Technology in the Era of Export Controls

    India’s Quest for Advanced Technology in the Era of Export Controls

    Euler Network Raises $3M to Rattle Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    Euler Network Raises $3M to Rattle Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    Make the Bull Run Count With GameStop Memes, Fantom and Cardano

    Make the Bull Run Count With GameStop Memes, Fantom and Cardano

    Recent Stories

    IFFI 2023 Jury lauds festival's enriching experience; gears up to decide best film winner SHG

    IFFI 2023 Jury lauds festival's enriching experience; gears up to decide best film winner

    Football Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits osf

    Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits

    PUNJAB WILL CONTINUE GIVE THE HIGHEST RATE TO THE SUGARCANE CULTIVATORS IN COUNTRY

    PUNJAB WILL CONTINUE GIVE THE HIGHEST RATE TO THE SUGARCANE CULTIVATORS IN COUNTRY

    WhatsApp tips Here is how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures gcw

    WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Adani silences rumours, says not involved in tunnel construction

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Adani silences rumours, says not involved in tunnel construction

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon