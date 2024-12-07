9 Best Crypto Presale to Watch as Bitcoin Eyes $100K Post-Thanksgiving Surge

Thanksgiving is always an engrossing period for Bitcoin. Over the past four years, Bitcoin - the dominator of the crypto world has seamlessly spotlighted its volatile nature and can brainwave many investors during Thanksgiving. Now, Bitcoin is preparing for another wave. This time, its aim is $100K, surpassing the all-time high of $99800. However, it's not the only crypto to surge. Here are the other 9 best crypto presale projects that are set to surge in the Post-Thanksgiving. Including Aureal One (blockchain for gaming and metaverse), DexBoss, and 5thScape. Let’s keep our eyes on the list to know them better.

9 Best Crypto Presale

Aureal One (DLUME) DexBoss (DEBO) 5thScape (5SCAPE) Crypto All-Stars (STARS) Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Artemis (ARTM) LuckHunter (LHUNT) EarthMeta (EMT) Flockerz (FLOCK)

Listed above are some of the top 9 best crypto presale projects that you should invest in before 2024 ends. We know many investors think the Thanksgiving feast will only be served to Bitcoin investors. But it's not the truth. Many presale cryptos are set to surge in 2024. Massive gains are waiting for the investors who invest early in them. If you are looking for a huge gain upon your investment in the crypto market, look no further, just dive into the crypto presale pool and swim in to wave in the 2024 Post-Thanksgiving surge.

Aureal One (DLUME)

Interested in gaming and metaverse platforms? Aureal One should be yours. Aureal One is one of the 9 best crypto presale projects for those who are enthused to experience gaming blockchain technology. As per market trends, it is believed that the digital gaming industry is expected to grow with massive gains of $250 billion by 2025. To take advantage of it, Aureal One is designated to integrate the gaming sector in its blockchain technology. Alongside, the metaverse is another industry that is upgrading and becoming the next era in the digital world. Hence, Aureal One's blockchain has integrated Metaverse as well. An added advantage over this blockchain network is its Zero-Knowledge Rollups technology, offering thousands of transactions per second with near-zero gas fees. All these innovations bring a unique outlook to the project and capture many investors' minds.

The two ambitious and fascinating projects of Aureal One are: Darklume and Clash of Tiles. Darklume is a metaverse platform where users can own, build, create, socially interact, and trade digital assets in the decentralized platform. Clash of Tiles on the other hand is a gaming blockchain technology where players can use any cryptocurrencies to deploy, stock up on tiles, and wage a war with other in-game tile holders to gain DLUME points.

What's DLUME? DLUME is Aureal One's native coin. With this indigenous crypto, you can access all the features in the Aureal One ecosystem. Currently, Aureal One is in the presale phase. The presale crypto price of DLUME is $0.00428082. It may skyrocket to $0.01 as a Post-Thanksgiving surge before 2024 ends. Looking to burst with massive growth and huge returns in the next bull run? Invest in Aureal One. Early adopters can join right away.

DexBoss (DEBO)

DexBoss is an advanced blockchain technology that is designed with a decentralized finance network. This is one of the top 9 best crypto presale projects on our list. It will be the replacement for existing traditional DeFi platform users for betterment. How? This unique platform is designed to overcome the complexities of traditional DeFi projects. For instance, it is designed with a user-friendly interface, a deep liquidity pool, competitive transaction fees, and deep access to professional finance tools for liquidity farming, staking, and trading. Its robust roadmap aims to offer advanced trading opportunities like trading 2000+ cryptocurrencies from one dashboard, low transaction fees, and real-time user engagement.

However, within the ecosystem, all these can be done by DEBO. DEBO is DexBoss’s cryptocurrency. Right now, it's in the presale phase. The presale crypto price of DEBO is $0.01 and may skyrocket to $0.15 in the next bull run. So, it's time for you to invest in DEBO for your future gains.

5thScape (5SCAPE)

5thScape is one of the top contenders on our list. If you are looking for the best crypto presale to buy now, then go for 5thScape. This is an emerging blockchain gaming platform, a gateway to engage and experience the VR world. If you are a gamer, I’m sure you love this blockchain network. Because it is specially designed to attract gamers. This crypto project is an eye-pleasing design where you can enjoy the vision of the imaginary in reality. This is a Web3-based gaming blockchain technology built to offer enhancing features like VR and AR together through its VR headsets and VR ergonomic gaming chairs. Some of the stunning VR games included in the blockchain are MMA 3D, and more.

However, to access all the premier features in this gaming ecosystem, you should acquire 5SCAPE, the native coin of 5thScape. Currently, 5SCAPE is in the presale phase. The presale crypto price of the 5SCAPE token is $0.00433 per token. It may surge to $0.01 in the upcoming days. Stay tuned and join hands with 5thScape presale offerings.

Crypto All-Stars (STARS)

One of the best Crypto Presale projects that every investor is thinking about is Crypto All-Stars. It is a meme coin culture that is specifically designed to attract meme coin delighters. Another apparent and significant feature of Crypto All-Stars is its Memevault. It's a painstaking place for the investors. Here you can stake all your STARS tokens as well as the meme tokens and get massive gains with huge staking rewards in the future.

STARS is the native coin of Crypto All-Stars. You can stake them and triple your rewards by holding them in Memevault. This secure framework is currently in the presale phase. The presale crypto price of STARS tokens starts at $0.00138 and may skyrocket in the coming days. So, if you are looking to unlock high rewards in the future market, be an early investor of STARS.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Another crypto project that is specifically designed for meme coins lovers is Pepe Unchained. It is one of the top 9 best crypto presale projects on our list. It is a layer 2 blockchain technology that aims to offer features like fast transactions with low fees, unique staking techniques, and smart contracts. This non-upgradable Ethereum-based platform is carefully designed to capture many investors' minds. The lucky draw of this blockchain network is its staking techniques. The robust roadmap of this crypto project aims to double the staking rewards of the PEPU holders with layer 2 technology.

The token that empowers the Pepe Unchained Ecosystem is PEPU. Currently the. PEPU token is in the presale phase. The presale crypto price of PEPU is $0.01219. After the Post-Thanksgiving, it is expected that it could skyrocket with high returns. Make sure you invest in it before it's gone.

Artemis ( ARTM)

Not all crypto projects are for gaming purposes, there are many projects that exist in the market for certain purposes. Likewise, Artemis is a new crypto platform where the blockchain is designed to incorporate online shopping in its space. It is a Decentralized shopping platform with added security and low transaction fees. On this platform, you can buy or sell any products with cryptocurrencies like ETH, SOL, BNB, and more.

The native currency of Artemis is ARTM. The presale phase of ARTM is live in the presale market. The presale crypto price of ARTM is $0.0018, which is lower to invest in. In the future, it may skyrocket to a 160% increase rate with massive gains. Just don't miss out on the opportunity.

LuckHunter (LHUNT)

Lucky are those who invest in LuckHunter. It is one of our top picks on our list. If you are looking for the best crypto presale project based on game themes, then LuckHunter should be your choice. It is a Casino-based blockchain gaming technology specially built for gamers. It is a combination of online Casinos and VR games. For people who are looking for online gambling with security and transparency, LuckHunter will serve their needs. Some of the 3D casino games included in the LuckHunter ecosystem are crypto slots, poker, and much more.

However, to access all the features in the ecosystem, unlock the access to LHUNT. It is a native coin of LuckHunter. It's in the presale phase with the presale crypto price of $ 0.001 and is projected to skyrocket at $0.005.

EarthMeta (EMT)

EarthMeta - polygon-based blockchain technology, is one the best crypto presale projects to buy now. We can also say it as EarthMeta is a virtual Earth. It is a real estate platform where you can purchase and trade virtual lands and cities as NFTs. You can even become the governor of your virtual city and rule a virtual empire within the ecosystem using a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The native currency of EarthMeta is EMT. Right now, it is in the presale phase. Currently, the presale crypto price of EMT is $0.015. it may skyrocket to $0.03 in the next bull run. Make sure to invest in it.

Flockerz (FLOCK)

One of the best crypto presale projects to buy now is Flockerz. This is an exciting Ethereum-based blockchain technology designed to change the meme coins market with the Vote-to-Earn technique. By participating in voting events people can earn their $FLOCK token with the help of Flocktopia (a decentralized organization of Flockerz). FLOCK is the native token of Flockerz. Currently, it is in the presale phase. The presale crypto price of FLOCK is $0.0059334. During the official launch, its price may skyrocket and provide 1300% massive gains to the early investors.

Conclusion

Choosing the right and best crypto presale in the trendy market can be a tricky one. With Thanksgiving 2024, many investors wish to invest in Bitcoin for massive gains. But it's not the only giant that is set to surge in the market cap. These above-listed presale cryptos are also taking part in the Thanksgiving surge. If you are looking for 1000x rewards with a low-risk investment, I bet you should go with Aureal One. Each crypto presale projects listed in our list have special offerings. However, Aureal One offers innovative gaming and metaverse blockchain technology where a user can either purchase, trade, or entertain with a game to earn more crypto points. You're running out of time. It's currently in the presale state where early adopters can get the Aureal One’s DLUME at $0.00428082. Be early to invest before the presale ends.

