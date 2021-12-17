  • Facebook
    Pakistan PM Imran Khan took Rs 5 lakh a month from sugar mogul to run his house?

    According to Dawn, former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed further stated that anyone wishing to sue him for slander should do so now that the courts are open.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
    Former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed has said that his claims that Prime Minister Imran Khan's political aides pay for his home costs are valid. According to Dawn, he further stated that anyone wishing to sue him for slander should do so now that the courts are open. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) office in Karachi's Bahadurabad, where he had gone to meet with the party's representatives for an unspecified reason.

    Earlier this week, during a Bol News show, Ahmed said that the now-estranged PTI politician Jahangir Khan Tareen used to supply Khan with monies of up to 5 million (PKR) each month to meet his family expenditures, but he presented no evidence. He stated that Imran Khan is an honest man is entirely incorrect. He went on to say that his health is such that he hasn't been able to operate his household for years. Ahmed stated that the Jahangir Tareen group used to pay him Rs 3 million per month to keep his residence running. It was eventually found that Rs 3 million would not be sufficient for the PTI chief's Banigala mansion. Thus the amount was increased to Rs 5 million.

    Also Read | Pakistan currency drops to new low under Imran Khan govt; depreciates 30.5% against US dollar

    Tareen, for his part, refuted Ahmed's claim, writing that he "never contributed a dime for the domestic expenditures of Banigala," Prime Minister Imran Khan's lovely home. When challenged about Tareen's denial, Ahmed replied that the sugar mogul had no choice but to deny the "facts". These costs, he claims, are not on the books and are not accounted for. As a result, he found it simple to refute it.

    Also Read | Pakistan among top 10 nations with biggest foreign debt, suggests World Bank report

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
