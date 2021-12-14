  • Facebook
    Lanka Premier League presented by Sky247 rises through the ranks

    You can continue to have more fun on Sky247 along with the entertainment you have been offered by these players

    Lanka Premier League presented by Sky247 rises through the ranks
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 3:57 PM IST
    There are plenty of domestic T20 tournaments that take place every year in different countries across the globe. Like the Indian Premier League from India, the Big Bash League in Australia, the Pakistan Super League from Pakistan, the Caribbean Premier League from the West Indies, the Bangladesh Premier League from Bangladesh, the Vitality Blast T20 from England and more. Now, Sri Lanka can proudly say that they too have joined the wagon and have come up with a great product of their own - Sky247 LPL.

    SLC launched their domestic T20 competition last year with a lot of grandeur -- the Lanka Premier League which is presented by the very popular brand Sky247. There are five teams from five different cities of the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka. Jaffna Kings, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors are the five teams who represent the Sky247 LPL. Jaffna Kings are the defending champions from the first edition of the Lanka Premier League, and they have wasted no time to begin their second campaign on a high.

    So far, the teams have played five matches (apart from Galle Gladiators who have played 6) and Jaffna Kings have managed to register four victories already! They are followed by the Giants who have three wins ahead of the Gladiators and the Stars, who both sit on two wins apiece. The Warriors have had a terrible start to the campaign winning just one of their five encounters so far. As far as individual performances go, it is Dinesh Chandimal, from Colombo Stars, who is the highest run-getter of the Sky247 Lanka Premier League 2021 with 181 runs against his name at an astonishing average of 60.33! Samit Patel from Galle Gladiators leads the charge in the wicket’s column with 11 scalps against his name from just 6 matches.

    Lanka Premier League presented by Sky247 rises through the ranks

    Coming back to the popularity quotient of this competition, the Sky247 LPL, since its inception last year, has grabbed a lot of limelight. The number of international cricketers playing in this tournament compared to the last edition has gone up. International cricketers like Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Samit Patel, Ravi Rampaul, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore are a part of the Sky247 LPL 2021. The collaboration with Sky 247 has further enhanced the glamour and fun quotient of the Lanka Premier League’s current edition.

    With 7 more matches left to be played in the group stage, you can continue to have more fun on Sky247 along with the entertainment you have been offered by these players. The opportunities do not end after the group stage as the Playoffs will begin followed by the big final on December 23, which will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. There have been some great encounters already and the fans can expect a lot more during the remainder of this ongoing competition.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 3:57 PM IST
