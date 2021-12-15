  • Facebook
    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    The course of the tournament can change as there are a few matches to be played. Who do you think we should put our money on? 

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 6:24 PM IST
    Several years ago, when the I-League was the premier competition of Indian domestic football, fans did enjoy the game. But to be honest, the popularity quotient of Indian footballwent skyrocketing after the Indian Super League came into the foray of things. Things started to fall in place and the whole look of Indian football changed in a matter of no time.

    Eight years since its inception, the ISL has gone from eight teams to 11 and is currently the biggest and the premium footballing competition in the country. There was a time when Mohun Bagan and East Bengal’s clash was considered to be one of the fiercest battles in the world of football and the TRP of it would go through the roof. And the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FSDL brought these two teams under one roof.

    Along with these two Indian footballing giants, came the others and now in the 8th edition of the ISL and fans can proudly say that football has reached the television sets of several Indian football fans once again. Mumbai City FC walked into the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League as the reigning champions. And boy they have picked it up from where they had left as they are the current league leaders after five matches. Mumbai City FC have collected 12 points from five matches winning four of them. Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are the following three teams from the top four on the current points table of the Indian Super League.

    Two of the extremely powerful forces of Indian football Bengaluru FC and East Bengal are reeling at the bottom of the ISL 2021-22 points table. Yeah, you read that alright and the points table of the competition is a proof of the same. Three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan (after the merger of course) are struggling to keep up with the top four as they are placed sixth on the points table.

    The course of the tournament can change as there are a few matches to be played. Who do you think we should put our money on? Well, we would suggest that the defending champions have a better opportunity than the others. The sole reason being they have five different players who have scored two or more goals in this competition already. In 5 matches so far, this title-winning side has scored 16 goals and that is an average of more than 3 goals per game, which is simply sensational.

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    However, football is a romantic game as we would like to refer to it and things change with due course of time. With the Indian Super League grabbing our attention to the fullest, it is time for us to focus on the rest of the season. Who do you think is going to clinch that title? Will Mumbai City FC claim their second? Or will we be introduced to a new champion at the end of this ongoing season of the ISL? We will have to wait until the time answers all these above-mentioned questions but until then, let’s enjoy football!

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 6:25 PM IST
