    History repeats itself to pit the Kings against Giants

    The competition started with five teams on equal footing, but it didn’t take long for the Jaffna Kings to establish supremacy. 

    History repeats itself to pit the Kings against Giants
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:17 PM IST
    An enthralling 22 matches, encompassing astounding comebacks, lopsided humiliations, tales of domination and unlikely triumphs have boiled down to this final showdown for the title. The team names have changed, as have squads and playing styles, but the heart and determination to climb the apex have remained the same for both Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators. Thus, they again find themselves just one win away from being crowned the champions of the Sky247 Lanka Premier League’s second edition.

    The competition started with five teams on equal footing, but it didn’t take long for the Jaffna Kings to establish supremacy. Their league stage campaign featured an unprecedented six-match winning streak, ensuring they ended up topping the table by a comfortable three points gap.

    The recipe for their success was a phenomenal blend of youth and experience, local talent and international superstars. Not one key player shied away when the situation demanded them to step up to the plate, fulfilling their roles to perfection. Veteran Thisara Perera flew the flag high for them on the batting front along with the emerging talent Avishka Fernando, aided brilliantly by the likes of Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. With the ball, the ever-wily M Theekshana cast webs all around the opposition, luring them into his traps and sending them bustling back to the pavilion. However, the unlikely star for them in this season's Sky247 LPL was a 20-year-old pacer, Jayden Seales, who took leaflets out of the playbook of his compatriot Dwayne Bravo, to pry away 13 wickets and keep the runs at bay during the all-important death overs.

    History repeats itself to pit the Kings against Giants

    The Galle Gladiators’ storyline wasn’t particularly similar, as they struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. Every time it looked like they were approaching their maximum potential, a loss brought with it a break in momentum and sent them hurtling down the Sky247 LPL points table. Nevertheless, valiant showings amongst a fierce midfield scrap saw them top the stack and do just enough to secure a spot in the qualifier.

    The team laid the platform for the resilient Kusal Mendis to announce his comeback in stupendous style, racking up runs like they were running out of fashion. Unlike their rivals, the Gladiators were largely reliant on home-based stars, as the myth of Ben Dunk’s legacy continues to fade with another underwhelming tournament. Even so, the most improbable characters delivered for them with the ball in hand, led by a 37-year-old Samit Patel. 

    The Englishman’s experience bought him 15 wickets in the tournament, all the while conceding runs at the rate of just 5.50 per over. Upcoming pacer Nuwan Thusara was not nearly as frugal, but still managed to eke out scalps regularly and put his team in control just when things seemed to be slipping away.

    However, beyond all the individual storylines and team struggles, perhaps the most fascinating saga in the Sky247 Lanka Premier League has been that of the Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators themselves. In the entire season, Jaffna Kings lost just three of their eleven games en route to the final. All of those defeats came against the Galle Gladiators, for whom the results constituted more than half of their five victories across the 10 games. Even more strikingly, none of the encounters was remotely well fought, with the margins of distinction being 54, 20 and 64 runs. When the two sides had met in the final last season, Jaffna had simply stormed their way through to the title with a 53 run triumph, but the new season has completely flipped the dynamic between the two teams on its head.

    Will the Jaffna Kings be able to stave off the demons and go a historic two out of two? Or will the Galle Gladiators extend their domination over the rival outfit in fitting revenge for last year’s title clash? All in all, the Sky247 Lanka Premier League final could not be more poised for drama and entertainment. Regardless of who comes out on top, the cricketing fraternity can rest assured they are in for a memorable night of T20 cricket.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 4:17 PM IST
