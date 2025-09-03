The vaccine, recommended for everyone six months and older, protects against H1N1, H3N2, and B/Victoria strains, with updates each year based on WHO data.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.4% on Wednesday after the company launched VaxiFlu, India’s first trivalent influenza vaccine, in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2025–26 recommendations.

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said the launch gives Zydus a clear first-mover advantage in the domestic flu vaccine market and puts the company in step with global health guidelines.

Seasonal influenza causes 3–5 million severe illnesses and as many as 650,000 respiratory deaths every year around the world. Infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases are most at risk of developing severe flu-related illness.

VaxiFlu is a trivalent influenza vaccine indicated for use in persons 6 months of age and older. It provides protection against H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria lineages of influenza. The vaccine will be updated annually in line with WHO surveillance data.

WHO advisor Parvaiz Koul said the trivalent formulation was the most scientific choice given that the B/Yamagata strain has not circulated globally for five years, adding that nearly 40 countries, including the U.S, had already transitioned.

Meanwhile, Zydus Lifesciences' MD, Sharvil Patel, said that vaccines play an essential role in preventive healthcare and that VaxiFlu helps reduce vaccine-preventable diseases in high-risk groups.

Sahu said the vaccine strengthens India’s preventive healthcare ecosystem at a time of rising infectious disease threats and further expands Zydus’ innovation-led healthcare portfolio.

He underlined that the company has over 1,500 scientists working in R&D and is advancing its mission of delivering accessible, science-backed healthcare solutions.

Zydus Lifesciences’ stock has risen 3.7% so far in 2025.

