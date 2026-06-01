Zevra said in a statement that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to add its new patent for its drug MIPLYFFA to its official list.

The patent blocks cheaper generic copies from entering the market until November 2041.

MIPLYFFA is Zevra’s only FDA-approved and commercialized therapy.

In 2025, MIPLYFFA generated $87.4 million in net revenue, up from $10.1 million in 2024, and accounting for more than 82% of the company’s total net revenue of $106.5 million.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) surged 14% on Monday after the company announced stronger patent protection for its only FDA-approved medicine.

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The company said in a statement that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to add its new patent for its drug MIPLYFFA to its official list. The patent blocks cheaper generic copies from entering the market until November 2041.

About MIPLYFFA

MIPLYFFA is Zevra’s only FDA-approved and commercialized therapy. It treats Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare and serious brain disease that mostly affects children and has no other good options. The drug was granted FDA approval in 2024 in combination with miglustat.

By extending exclusivity to 2041, the new patent removes a major overhang on future cash flows, strengthens investor confidence in the company’s ability to generate durable profits from its lead asset, and supports Zevra’s broader pipeline and geographic-expansion plans.

In 2025, MIPLYFFA generated $87.4 million in net revenue, up from $10.1 million in 2024, and accounting for more than 82% of the company’s total net revenue of $106.5 million. The strong launch of MIPLYFFA drove Zevra from a net loss in 2024 to a full-year net profit of $83.2 million in 2025

Wall Street Weighs In

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska raised the firm's price target on Zevra Therapeutics to $34 from $24 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares after the company announcement. The patent has a "significant positive impact" on the firm's discounted cash flow analysis, the analyst said.

How Did ZVRA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZVRA stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted ZVRA as “way undervalued,” highlighting several potential catalysts, including a potential approval for MIPLYFFA in the European Union. Further, a separate request for patent-term extension on an earlier patent remains pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which, if granted, would further solidify long-term exclusivity.

Another echoed the sentiment, terming the stock “crazy cheap.”

According to data from Koyfin, all nine of the analysts covering ZVRA rate it ‘Buy’ or higher. The stock has an average 12-month price target of $23, representing a potential upside of about 117% from the stock’s last closing price.

ZVRA stock has gained 44% this year.

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