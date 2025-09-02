SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today announced a strategic partnership with The Glimpse Group, Inc., a spatial computing, AI and Immersive technology platform company (NASDAQ: VRAR), to expand access to healthcare career pathways through the launch of the Medical Assisting Skills Virtual Trainer .

The new software application empowers students to practice 33 essential clinical and administrative skills—including phlebotomy, EKG, vital signs, injections, and more—in a safe, cost-effective, and highly engaging virtual environment. Designed to support Nursing and Allied Health programs, the application helps students build confidence, reduce errors, and achieve faster skill mastery without the need for consumables, biohazards, or additional lab space.

“Our partnership with Glimpse allows us to deliver a scalable, immersive solution that directly addresses the critical shortage of healthcare workers,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “By combining zSpace’s interactive learning platform with Glimpse’s development expertise, we’re equipping students with the hands-on skills they need to succeed in high-demand careers.”

The Medical Assisting Skills Virtual Trainer is aligned with Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA) standards and provides unlimited practice opportunities for students, supporting both classroom instruction and remote learning environments.

“This collaboration with zSpace reflects Glimpse’s commitment to applying Immersive technologies innovation to workforce development and healthcare education,” said Craig Herndon, Director of Strategic Alliances at Glimpse. “Together, we’re helping institutions overcome barriers to training and preparing students to enter the workforce with confidence and competence.”

The software application is now available to schools, technical centers, and higher education institutions across the U.S. Programs interested in a personalized demonstration can visit www.zspace.com to learn more.

About Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Tech, Spatial Computing and AI software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented reality (AR) and AI-powered immersive learning experiences that improve educational outcomes and prepare learners for future careers. Serving K-12 STEM, K-12 CTE, post-secondary CTE, and workforce development programs, zSpace accelerates mastery and connects education to real-world applications through dynamic, hands-on content. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students and educators to safely experience learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional methods. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents in immersive technology. Our "learning by doing" solutions have been proven to enhance the learning process and drive higher student achievement, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

