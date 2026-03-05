Bitcoin, having fallen by more than 40% from its October peak, has led miners like MARA Holdings, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Bitdeer Technologies to liquidate some or all of their holdings.

Saylor’s comments come amid Bitcoin miners increasingly selling their BTC holdings amid a sector-wide pivot to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers.

The collective amount of Bitcoin held by miners fell 4.44% month over month in February to around 115,225 BTC.

In the last three months, Riot Platforms has been the single largest liquidator of Bitcoin among miners, selling 1,818 BTC in December 2025 for around $161.6 million in net proceeds.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor said on Wednesday that Strategy's war chest can outmatch any Bitcoin (BTC) seller amid crypto miners increasingly liquidating their holdings.

“We can buy more Bitcoin than they can sell,” he wrote in a post on X. His comments come as Bitcoin miners like MARA Holdings (MARA), CleanSpark (CLSK), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) have liquidated some or all of their holdings.

MSTR’s stock edged 0.20% lower in overnight trade after clocking double-digit gains during the day after Bitcoin’s price rose to nearly $74,000. Retail sentiment around the Bitcoin proxy rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, and chatter climbed to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels.

$7 Billion Bitcoin Holdings At Stake

Crypto miners combined control around $7.4 billion in Bitcoin, according to CryptoRank data. It reported that the collective BTC held by miners fell 4.44% month over month in February to around 115,335 Bitcoin. However, most of these sales did not occur because Bitcoin’s price fell, but because these companies were seeking liquidity to fund their pivot to AI.

Core Scientific (CORZ) also announced this week that it plans to potentially sell all of its Bitcoin holdings in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. The company said sales would help finance a large build‑out of AI and high‑performance computing (HPC) data centers in 2026. CORZ’s stock edged 0.32% higher in overnight trade on Wednesday after a jump of 3.53% in the regular session as crypto stocks rallied alongside Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Bitdeer Technologies announced last month that it had liquidated all of its Bitcoin holdings to fund land acquisition opportunities. In a post on X, the company said that its decision to sell Bitcoin “should not be a concern for the broader market” and added that it plans to keep mining the apex cryptocurrency. BTDR’s stock edged 0.38% higher in overnight trade after a jump of 4.63% in the regular session.

Bitcoin Miners Liquidate Holdings

MARA Holdings, the second-largest holder of Bitcoin after Strategy, didn’t say it needs funds for its AI pivot but did revise its treasury strategy earlier this week to include the possibility of selling at least a part of its almost $4 billion BTC reserve. In a post on X, the company said it has only “expanded” its strategy to allow for Bitcoin sales, but does not intend to “sell the majority of its Bitcoin holdings.”

MARA’s stock fell 1.4% in overnight trade following a pump of 7.27% during the regular session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, amid ‘extremely high’ chatter.

In January, CleanSpark said it mined 573 BTC and sold around 159 BTC to fund operations. Over the last three months, Riot Platforms has been the single largest liquidator of Bitcoin among miners, selling 1,818 BTC in December 2025 for around $161.6 million in net proceeds.

RIOT’s stock was also trending lower after hours, down 0.91% following a gain of 8.11% in the regular session. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

