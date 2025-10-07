Under the agreement, Zeta plans to deposit its Bitcoin with SOLV, a multi-chain Bitcoin staking and structured finance platform.

Shares of Zeta Network Group (ZNB) surged more than 200% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with SOLV Foundation aimed at optimizing its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings.

ZNB’s stock price traded at more than $5 after gaining over 215% in pre-market trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish territory as chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘extremely low’ levels over the past day.

Under the agreement, Zeta plans to deposit its Bitcoin with SOLV, a multi-chain Bitcoin staking and structured finance platform. However, the company did not disclose how many BTC it’s currently holding.

The partnership will also establish a joint committee to promote the adoption of SOLV’s Bitcoin products across multiple blockchains and explore new financial instruments. Both companies plan to collaborate on research, white papers, and strategies for corporate Bitcoin usage, staking, and tokenized assets.

The entertainment technology company, which has traditionally focused on AI applications in the education and entertainment sectors, is now leveraging its Bitcoin treasury to generate yield rather than holding BTC passively.

