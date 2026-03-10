VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has commenced development of the IQ Glider, an autonomous marine-based drone launch and refueling station. The IQ Glider is designed to extend the operational endurance of the company’s ZenaDrone 2000 Maritime Interceptor defense system, which enables continuous multi-drone intercept operations without requiring shore infrastructure or missile-based counter measures. The initiation of the IQ Glider technology follows the company’s recent announcement of the development of a prototype for the ZenaDrone 2000, a cost-effective, gas-powered sea-launched drone interceptor designed to detect and intercept multiple incoming unmanned aerial threats.

“The ZenaDrone 2000 changes the economics of maritime drone defense, but economics alone doesn’t win engagements, endurance does,” said Shaun Passley, ZenaTech CEO. “A drone interceptor required to return to port after a single run isn’t a true defense system. Our new developmental, autonomous system, the IQ Glider, is designed to keep these drones operating continuously by enabling launch, recovery, and refueling directly from vessels at sea. Together, the ZenaDrone 2000 and the IQ Glider will create a scalable, cost-effective defense solution that allows naval forces to respond to drone swarm threats with persistent coverage rather than costly missile-based interception.”

The strategic and economic case for the combined IQ Glider platform and ZenaDrone 2000 drone system rests on the clear cost imbalance in modern maritime drone warfare. The Company believes that Naval forces that are using interceptor missiles costing up to $1 million or more to destroy drones worth about $50,000 represents an unsustainable model, especially against continuous swarm attacks that strain both budgets and missile capacity. The company’s integrated systems are designed to address this problem at scale with a persistent, autonomous, ship-based capability that counters “drones with drones” built at a fraction of missile costs. This air defense system is well positioned for future U.S. Navy, NATO, and Gulf Coordination Council defense programs, and Coast Guard modernization efforts seeking scalable maritime air defense.

Sustained operational presence has historically limited maritime drone defense due to individual drones that can only remain airborne for a finite period before requiring fuel or maintenance. The IQ Glider is designed to solve this challenge, providing a platform for ZenaDrone 2000 drones to launch, land, refuel, and redeploy in coordinated rotations directly from naval vessels. ZenaTech’s management believes this relay-style approach enables continuous coverage over ships and surrounding maritime zones during extended missions.

Both the IQ Glider and the ZenaDrone 2000 Maritime Interceptor are currently in active development. The ZenaDrone 2000 prototype is at the design and development stage, with testing expected before the end of the year. The IQ Glider is being developed in parallel as the dedicated launch and refueling infrastructure for ZenaDrone 2000 fleet operations. ZenaTech will provide updates on combined system development milestones, prototype testing timelines, and defense customer engagement as they are achieved.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications.

Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

